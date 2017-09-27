WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from September 26

Credit: WWE.com

As Hell in a Cell approaches, SmackDown Live continues to build its top rivalries and overall card for the October 8 pay-per-view.

The brand did a far better job in doing so than it has of late, and the result was more definitive winners and losers from the September 26 broadcast.

The return of an Underdog from the Underground to relevance, the booking of the second Hell in a Cell match, a key loss for Miss Money in the Bank and a disappointing defeat for a Perfect 10 headlined Tuesday's show and helped make the Superstars in question the most talked-about.

For better or worse.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Even though he was pummeled by Kevin Owens late in their match, punished with a powerbomb on to the ring apron, Sami Zayn's presence on Tuesday's show reminded fans how engaging a performer the Montreal native is.

Zayn kicked off the show, interrupting Owens and warning him about the past instances of him snapping and how poorly that typically turns out. After attacking Vince McMahon, Zayn said he sees Owens losing his grip on reality and worries about his family.

The Underdog from the Underground spoke with conviction and added genuine emotion to the story. Despite his long rivalry with Owens, he was attempting to save The Prizefighter from making any more mistakes or decisions that may adversely affect his life beyond the squared circle.

Zayn is, at his core, an emotional performer who has the innate ability to convey his feelings and thoughts to the audience—one of his greatest attributes. He connects with them, and the result is the elevation of nearly every segment, match or vignette in which he is involved.

Whether the opening segment or the match with Owens is followed up on in the coming weeks or even at Hell in a Cell remains to be seen, but Tuesday night, Zayn reminded the audience of his strengths after weeks of watching from the sidelines without anything remotely worthwhile to do.

Loser: Tye Dillinger

A week ago, it appeared as if Tye Dillinger was en route to Hell in a Cell and a big Triple Threat match for the United States Championship against AJ Styles and Baron Corbin.

Tuesday night, Dillinger lost via countout to The Lone Wolf, then he was seemingly dismissed from the program.

Styles and Corbin made it abundantly clear that their match on October 8 will be a singles bout for the U.S. title.

Unfortunately, it appears as though Dillinger was utilized as a red herring, a television opponent for both Corbin and Styles in an attempt to cut down on repetitive matches and keep their impending pay-per-view bout relatively fresh.

It is an old school booking method and one that typically worked back in the 1980s and '90s.

Still, it is disappointing that Dillinger will not be utilized at the pay-per-view given how much fans still clearly care about him and how hard he has worked in recent weeks.

Even if he does not end up involved in the U.S. title match at Hell in a Cell, one can certainly hope his work in recent weeks earns him increased screen time in the near future.

Winners: The New Day and The Usos

The top two tag teams on SmackDown Live will compete on October 8 in one of the highest profile matches on the pay-per-view card, thanks to an announcement made during Tuesday's show.

Moments after The Usos defeated The Hype Bros, they approached SmackDown tag team champions The New Day at ringside. After a short back-and-forth, Xavier Woods laid down the challenge, suggesting the teams end their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell.

The Usos accepted, and the result is the first tag team Hell in a Cell match since D-Generation X battled Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase in 2009.

New Day and The Usos have delivered some of the best matches of the summer, even single-handedly saving Battleground from recognition of an all-time bad pay-per-view.

Now, the competitors will see their hard work and dedication to tag team wrestling payoff in the form of a legitimate main event-worthy match. While SmackDown will value Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon more, do not be surprised in the least if the teams steal the show and deliver a legitimate Match of the Year candidate in the process.

Loser: Carmella

Miss Money in the Bank may possess the briefcase that will one day earn her the SmackDown Women's Championship, but continued losses until that moment happens will do her no favors.

Yes, her character is such that she cannot hang with the more established wrestlers on the roster and that the only way she will win that title is to capitalize on a beaten opponent and cash in her title. That is solid heel booking, for sure, but at some point, she needs to build a little momentum for herself.

Losing every week to the likes of Charlotte and Becky Lynch does not allow for that to happen.

She needs a signature win before she cashes in her briefcase, or else the threat of a failed run is very real.

Her character is not strong enough, nor is her resume, to overcome lackluster booking. That has to change, or SmackDown Live will lose its greatest chance at a heel capable of carrying the division on her back.