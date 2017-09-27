WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Updated Match Card, Predictions for Top SmackDown Stars

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Following a lean few weeks for WWE SmackDown Live, the blue brand exclusive show Hell in a Cell is shaping up to a mix of brutality, carnage and all-round enjoyment for WWE fans.

With the WWE Championship match failing to completely grab the spotlight, it perhaps suggests how intriguing the rest of the card looks like being when the event rolls around.

There will be two matches inside the cell, and they both have the potential to steal the show.

Here's a look at the latest card for the event, as well as what could be in store for some of SmackDown Live's biggest stars at the show.