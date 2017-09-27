WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Updated Match Card, Predictions for Top SmackDown Stars

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Updated Match Card, Predictions for Top SmackDown StarsSeptember 27, 2017
Following a lean few weeks for WWE SmackDown Live, the blue brand exclusive show Hell in a Cell is shaping up to a mix of brutality, carnage and all-round enjoyment for WWE fans.
With the WWE Championship match failing to completely grab the spotlight, it perhaps suggests how intriguing the rest of the card looks like being when the event rolls around.
There will be two matches inside the cell, and they both have the potential to steal the show.
Here's a look at the latest card for the event, as well as what could be in store for some of SmackDown Live's biggest stars at the show.
Updated Match Card
- Randy Orton vs. Rusev
- Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (Hell in a Cell match)
- AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin (United States Championship)
- Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- The New Day vs. The Usos (Hell in a Cell match, SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)
Bobby Roode
Was there anyone more perfectly suited than Bobby Roode to try and bring an end to Dolph Ziggler's recent antics?
With Ziggler complaining that a wrestler just needs fancy entrance music and a gimmick to get them over, who better than Roode, with one of the best entrances in WWE, to call him out on it?
Roode's first real feud on the main roster looks set to be an intriguing one, and when they actually tussle inside the ring, it is guaranteed that he and Ziggler will put on some pretty great matches.
But here, in their first meeting at Hell in a Cell, it is surely the ideal opportunity to get Roode on the path to stardom.
Ziggler may well score a victory throughout this feud, but it should be Bobby Roode's night at Hell in a Cell.
The Usos
It's been one of the best feuds of 2017 on either Raw or SmackDown Live, but at Hell in a Cell, either The Usos or The New Day will end it with a decisive victory.
After months of feuding throughout the summer, it's almost a shame to see this rivalry come to an end.
But WWE has ensured that the rivalry will end with a bang, with the two teams to meet inside Hell in a Cell and take each other to war.
But who wins? To answer that question, it's probably best to have a look around and see what teams could step up and move into title contention.
Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable could be a good fit. Breezango also could step up without any issues. But the thing that links those teams is that they're babyfaces, meaning that it makes sense for a heel team to win the belts.
And that means that it looks likely to be The Usos who step out of the cell with the belts.
Shinsuke Nakamura
It's fair to say that with several weeks of non-stop taunting, there had to be a payoff when it came to Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal on SmackDown this week.
Whether Nakamura's attack on The Singh Brothers and Mahal is enough to keep this feud fresh and interesting, however, is up for debate.
Mahal's title reign hasn't really captivated the imagination, and Nakamura doesn't look as great as perhaps some WWE fans thought he would when he headed to the blue brand.
So how does the company rectify this situation? In truth, there's only one way out now, and that's Nakamura winning the WWE Championship as soon as possible.
Nakamura is a legitimate star, and should he lose to Mahal again, it would severely hamper his stock and his momentum. Mahal was a surprise as champion and hasn't exactly been a failure, but it's not been successful enough to ensure another win against Shinsuke.
Nakamura must win at Hell in a Cell.
Kevin Owens
If there's been one positive of SmackDown Live's booking recently, it's that the old Kevin Owens has started to appear once again.
When he first arrived on the main roster several years ago, Owens was vindictive, aggressive and had little care for those around him.
That streak has returned during his feud with Shane McMahon, and it should be the catalyst for Owens to get past Shane-O-Mac inside Hell in a Cell and move up the card on the blue brand.
In an ideal world, Owens would face a rejuvenated Sami Zayn around the time of WrestleMania with a title on the line.
But between now and then, K.O. has to continue on this ruthless path of destruction. McMahon should put up a real fight, but he'll eventually be beaten by Owens when it matters.