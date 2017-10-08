Baron Corbin Stuns AJ Styles by Pinning Tye Dillinger to Win US Title at HIAC

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Baron Corbin upset AJ Styles at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night to win the United States Championship and become a titleholder for the first time in his WWE career.

Tye Dillinger was a late addition to the match during the pre-show after successfully lobbying SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan. While Dillinger remained competitive throughout the match, he took the pinfall.

Styles delivered a Phenomenal Forearm to the Perfect 10, at which point Corbin re-entered the ring to dispatch Styles and steal the victory.

WWE showed Corbin holding the U.S. title:

While Corbin is never shy to show his distaste for the WWE Universe, many were happy to see him finally win gold:

Styles and Corbin have had issues for the past several weeks ever since Kevin Owens chose The Lone Wolf as the special guest referee for his U.S. title match against Styles on an episode of SmackDown Live.

Although The Phenomenal One was victorious in that match after Shane McMahon took over as referee, Corbin actively tried to sabotage him throughout.

Corbin then clearly set his sights on the United States Championship, although he had an obstacle to overcome in the form of Dillinger.

Dillinger jumped ahead of him in line for the U.S. Open Challenge, which infuriated Corbin and led to weeks of conflict between them.

Corbin even ruined Dillinger's chances of winning the U.S. title on one occasion by attacking him prior to a match, and he defeated him in singles matches a couple of times as well.

With Dillinger out of the equation, Corbin finally got the one-on-one match for the United States Championship he had been pushing for at Hell in a Cell.

Corbin once appeared to be a Superstar on the rise, but he hit a significant rough patch leading up to his rivalry with Styles.

The Money in the Bank ladder match winner was unsuccessful in his attempt to cash in his contract, as a distraction from John Cena caused him to lose to Jinder Mahal just days before SummerSlam.

Corbin then lost to Cena at SummerSlam and was seemingly tumbling down the card, although his feud with Styles helped keep him relevant amid the struggles.

Going against Styles was a huge challenge for Corbin since he still has major strides to make as a worker, while Styles is arguably the best in-ring performer in the world right now.

Corbin defeating Styles is a sign that WWE hasn't pulled the plug on his massive push, and it likely ensures that he will be a staple on SmackDown Live for a long time to come.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).