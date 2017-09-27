Cristiano Ronaldo on New Contract: 'Better Question Maybe for the President'

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has said questions regarding a new deal for him at Real Madrid would be better directed at Florentino Perez.

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, he said: "That is a good question. I am happy, things happen in a natural way. That is a better question maybe for the president—he would know better than me how to answer."

Ronaldo signed a new contract in November last year to keep him at the club until 2021, which Pete Jenson of the MailOnline reported included wages totalling £365,000 per week.

Per Corrigan, Perez discussed Ronaldo's situation earlier in the month and reiterated the forward "has four years left on his contract."



He also evaded a question relating to whether the 32-year-old had asked for pay increase to help him pay off a potential €50 million bill after being charged with tax fraud: "That's out of order. He is a great player, and I don't know what other people earn, or yourselves."

Ronaldo did take the opportunity to reject speculation in the summer that he wanted to leave the club because of the issue:

"You did not hear that from my mouth. People talk about Cristiano every day, all over the world.

"If I had to answer everyone, I would live just for the media. But I live for football. Anything with Cristiano's name on it is world news. When you are great, people talk about you."

Corrigan offered his interpretation of Ronaldo's comments:

The Portugal star reached yet another significant milestone on Tuesday when he made his 400th appearance for Real since he joined in 2009.

He struck twice to help Los Blancos run out 3-1 winners over Borussia Dortmund, and Squawka Football shared his staggering numbers:

There should be relatively little need to hand him a new deal at this stage, though, less than a year after his last contract, and the club should not be beholden to giving Ronaldo further financial help with his tax bill if he's found guilty.

However, his absence at the start of this season and Real's subsequent struggles in La Liga—they dropped four points in the four matches he missed—has only served to show his importance to the team for all the talent they possess without him.

As such, the club could be inclined to keep him happy at all costs, even if that means offering him another contract in short order.