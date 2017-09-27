Donald Trump Praises Jerry Jones, Tweets 'Players Will Stand for Country!'

Matt York/Associated Press

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning about his admiration for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

In the tweet, Trump also referenced his continued fight for athletes to stand during the playing of the national anthem:

Prior to the start of Dallas' 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Cowboys players and personnel locked arms and knelt before the anthem played, including Jones.

By the time the anthem began, however, everyone was on their feet while still locking arms.

The NFL tweeted the following video of the Cowboys' demonstration:

After the game, Jones explained the team's decision to show unity in a unique way, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer and Josh Weinfuss:

"I made my mind up on this issue, that I wasn't going to comment other than I am very proud of the fact that the Dallas Cowboys and our players have always stood for the flag and the recognition for the flag always. What is important is to figure out that to show the kind of respect and the perception of respect. How can [the team] in front of a national audience show unity and a statement of equality. [The team] wanted to do that. It evolved throughout the organization, particularly over the last two days, and it was executed.

"I can't say enough about the understanding and the awareness of our team and these young men, if you will, that basically said, 'You know, that makes sense.' There's no need for us to talk about unity and equality and have 60 percent of this country mad at you because you're not being perceived as honoring the flag. And this was a way to do both."

Protests during the anthem were up significantly in Week 3 following comments Trump made at a rally in Alabama last week. Trump said: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

In response, some players knelt, others locked arms and some entire teams decided against taking the field until after the playing of the anthem.

The Cowboys will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, and the team has yet to announce if it has any demonstrations planned at AT&T Stadium.