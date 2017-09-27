    Peter Schmeichel Says Liverpool's Loris Karius 'Just Behind' Manuel Neuer

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2017

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Loris Karius of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on August 19, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester United's legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes Liverpool's Loris Karius is "just behind" Bayern Munich stopper Manuel Neuer.

    Karius signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2016 and has struggled for consistency since arriving at Anfield. On Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League, he conceded from a free-kick in the 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow, with plenty suggesting he should have done more to stop the effort.

    Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate (h/t Tom Adams of Eurosport), Schmeichel said he was confused by the way in which Jurgen Klopp is managing the Liverpool goalkeeper situation.

    "[Klopp] brought Karius in—who comes in with a reputation of being very, very close in quality to Neuer, he's just behind him—no one can beat Neuer but this guy is just behind him," said the Dane. "He plays a few games doesn't play well and he has to go back to [Simon] Mignolet, who is actually playing okay."

    Former Danish footballer Peter Schmeichel walks on the pitch after the Soccer Aid charity football match between England and the Rest of the World at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on June 5, 2016. / AFP / OLI SCARFF (Photo credit should read O
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Karius saw Fernando's free-kick fly past him in Moscow as Spartak took the lead, though the Reds were back on level terms through Philippe Coutinho before half time.

    Needless to say, Gareth Roberts of The Anfield Wrap was not happy with the young German's goalkeeping:

    Indeed, the comparisons between Neuer and Karius from Schmeichel will prompt plenty of raised eyebrows based on his displays for Liverpool.

    It's true that when the Reds signed him from Mainz 05 there was much excitement about what Karius would offer. Like Neuer, during his time in Germany, he earned a reputation as a front-foot goalkeeper who helped teams playing a pressing style. However, he's not kicked on since leaving the Bundesliga.

    PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates with Loris Karius after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park on January 18, 2017 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Dan
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Karius looks nervous under crosses in the Premier League and even his shot-stopping, such a big attribute for his former club, appears to have taken a nosedive in standards.

    Journalist Ste Hoare doesn't see why the Reds are continuing to persist with the 24-year-old as things stand:

    At the moment, it appears the potential Karius showed from a young age is unlikely to be fulfilled, and he's certainly a long way off reaching the levels of Neuer.

    The Bayern man has been one of the best goalkeepers in the game for many years now, excelling in his distribution, command of his area and shot-stopping.

    As these remarkable numbers from WhoScored.com illustrate, he offers a unique last line of defence for the German champions:

    Klopp evidently sees something in Karius, and given he's still relatively young, the former Mainz man could yet develop. Yet for the time being Mignolet, despite his flaws, is a much safer pair of hands.

    Given Liverpool have two games against Maribor to come and a home clash against Spartak, too, it's unlikely Karius' error will cost them in terms of progression into the knockout stages of the Champions League. Even so, in some crucial upcoming matches in Europe, Klopp has a tough decision to make on his preferred goalkeeper.  

    Related

      Liverpool logo
      Liverpool

      Observations as Liverpool Can't Finish Off Spartak

      Aaditya Narayan
      via AnfieldIndex.com
      Liverpool logo
      Liverpool

      Reds Legend Calls for an End to the Karius Experiment

      The Liverpool Offside
      via The Liverpool Offside
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Torres 'One Call Away' If Morata Needs Help

      via AS.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Zidane 'Happy' for Bale After Tough Start to Season

      David G. Medina
      via MARCA in English