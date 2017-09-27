Peter Schmeichel Says Liverpool's Loris Karius 'Just Behind' Manuel Neuer

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United's legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes Liverpool's Loris Karius is "just behind" Bayern Munich stopper Manuel Neuer.

Karius signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2016 and has struggled for consistency since arriving at Anfield. On Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League, he conceded from a free-kick in the 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow, with plenty suggesting he should have done more to stop the effort.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate (h/t Tom Adams of Eurosport), Schmeichel said he was confused by the way in which Jurgen Klopp is managing the Liverpool goalkeeper situation.

"[Klopp] brought Karius in—who comes in with a reputation of being very, very close in quality to Neuer, he's just behind him—no one can beat Neuer but this guy is just behind him," said the Dane. "He plays a few games doesn't play well and he has to go back to [Simon] Mignolet, who is actually playing okay."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Karius saw Fernando's free-kick fly past him in Moscow as Spartak took the lead, though the Reds were back on level terms through Philippe Coutinho before half time.

Needless to say, Gareth Roberts of The Anfield Wrap was not happy with the young German's goalkeeping:

Indeed, the comparisons between Neuer and Karius from Schmeichel will prompt plenty of raised eyebrows based on his displays for Liverpool.

It's true that when the Reds signed him from Mainz 05 there was much excitement about what Karius would offer. Like Neuer, during his time in Germany, he earned a reputation as a front-foot goalkeeper who helped teams playing a pressing style. However, he's not kicked on since leaving the Bundesliga.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Karius looks nervous under crosses in the Premier League and even his shot-stopping, such a big attribute for his former club, appears to have taken a nosedive in standards.

Journalist Ste Hoare doesn't see why the Reds are continuing to persist with the 24-year-old as things stand:

At the moment, it appears the potential Karius showed from a young age is unlikely to be fulfilled, and he's certainly a long way off reaching the levels of Neuer.

The Bayern man has been one of the best goalkeepers in the game for many years now, excelling in his distribution, command of his area and shot-stopping.

As these remarkable numbers from WhoScored.com illustrate, he offers a unique last line of defence for the German champions:

Klopp evidently sees something in Karius, and given he's still relatively young, the former Mainz man could yet develop. Yet for the time being Mignolet, despite his flaws, is a much safer pair of hands.

Given Liverpool have two games against Maribor to come and a home clash against Spartak, too, it's unlikely Karius' error will cost them in terms of progression into the knockout stages of the Champions League. Even so, in some crucial upcoming matches in Europe, Klopp has a tough decision to make on his preferred goalkeeper.