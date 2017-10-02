Roman Reigns Attacked by Sheamus, Cesaro as The Miz Retains IC Title via DQ

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns defeated The Miz on Monday's episode of Raw, but he did not win the Intercontinental Championship due to the disqualification finish.

Reigns removed Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas from the equation prior to the start of the match. He didn't count on Sheamus and Cesaro becoming involved. With Reigns getting the upper hand, the former tag team champions grabbed him from the outside and proceeded to attack him, forcing the DQ.

The beatdown continued until Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro combined for a triple powerbomb, evoking memories of The Shield.

WWE showed the finishing touch of the attack:

Bleacher Report's Kevin Berge and Chris Mueller reacted to the finish of the match:

The rivalry between the A-Lister and The Big Dog began last week on Raw following Reigns' appearance on Miz TV.

After retaining the IC title against Jason Jordan at No Mercy, a cocky and confident Miz ran his mouth and had some big words for Reigns.

In addition to somewhat downplaying Reigns' win over John Cena at No Mercy, The Miz mocked Reigns and questioned how The Shield would fare in a match against The Miztourage.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle then booked Miz and Reigns in a match that Reigns went on to win despite constant interference from Dallas and Axel.

The Miztourage wasn't done there, though, as it jumped Reigns after the match and left him lying in the middle of the ring.

Miz even beat down Reigns with a steel chair before Dallas and Axel aided him in nailing Reigns with a Skull-Crushing Finale onto a chair, as seen in this GIF courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account:

The Miz took things even a step further, as he, Dallas and Axel touched fists in an effort to mock The Shield's signature pose.

On the heels of Reigns suffering the ultimate disrespect, Angle set up another match between him and Miz—this time with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

While it can be argued that Reigns entered the match as the favorite because of his stature in the company and the fact that he beat Miz one week earlier, the constant presence of The Miztourage figured to serve as a great equalizer. That didn't prove to be the case, but Sheamus and Cesaro tipped the scales in Miz's favor.

Reigns was used to the numbers game always being to his advantage when he was in The Shield, but he has had plenty of practice since then in terms of overcoming the odds.

Monday's match was the latest example of that, but despite the victory, it seems likely that Reigns is far from done with The Miz or the pair of Sheamus and Cesaro.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).