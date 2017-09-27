Arsenal's Mesut Ozil Shows off House, Cars and Trainers in Twitter Post

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has given fans the chance to look inside his London house after posting a video tour of it on Twitter.

The German made the video in conjunction with magazine Hypebeast:

Ozil, accompanied by his dog Balboa, revealed he provides guests with flip-flops to wear around his house.

The playmaker showcased a number of rooms including his living room, and a cinema and PlayStation room. Ozil has offered glimpses of the latter in the past while using it to play Pro Evolution Soccer on his PS4:

The star, who is of Turkish descent, also showed an affinity for the country's artwork and furniture.

Ozil's dressing room and impressive shoe collection are particularly spectacular, while a pair of Mercedes-Benz cars—a coupe and a G-Class SUV—can be found in his driveway.

The World Cup-winner has entered his fifth season at Arsenal having arrived in 2013, and in 166 appearances for the club he has contributed 32 goals and 57 assists, helping the Gunners win three FA Cups in that time.

This year could be his last in north London, however, as he is yet to sign a new deal that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium beyond next summer. Should he depart the English capital, it would be some operation to clear the house.