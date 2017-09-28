Presidents Cup 2017: Live Stream, TV Schedule for Thursday's Pairings

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Given golf is such an individual sport, it's always fascinating to see how some of the game's biggest characters work as part of a team. It's what makes events like the Presidents Cup so special.

Indeed, an International team—consisting of players from outside the United States and Europe—will head to Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, to take on the United States over four days from Thursday. The visitors will be desperate to take the title back after losing the last six editions of this event.

However, the home team are the big favourites, as captain Steve Stricker has a star-studded squad at his disposal.

Read on for the key viewing details for Thursday's five foursome matches and a look ahead at what to expect from the competition.

Here's a reminder of the 24 players who will go head-to-head in pursuit of one of golf's most coveted prizes:

The pairings for Thursday's morning foursomes are as follows with the United States selection first, per the tournament's official website (tee times in Eastern time):

1:05 p.m. - Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler vs. Charl Schwartzel and Hideki Matsuyama

1:17 p.m. - Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson vs. Jhonattan Vegas and Adam Scott

1:29 p.m. - Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth vs. Emiliano Grillo and Si Woo Kim

1:41 p.m. - Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka vs. Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen

1:53 p.m. - Phil Mickelson and Kevin Kisner vs. Marc Leishman and Jason Day

Competitions like the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup often feel like a release for the players involved, as the passion pours out of golfers when putts are holed in this format. It makes for thrilling viewing.

In recent years, those fist-pumping moments have typically come from those donning the stars and stripes, as they've dominated the event. And with so much class in their squad, it's easy to see them making it seven in a row.

Indeed, ESPN's Jason Sobel is already looking beyond this weekend for a time when the International side may win:

Though Stricker has the top two ranked players in the world to call upon in Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, it's Justin Thomas—the world No. 4—who will be the most confident heading into the four days play.

Thomas clinched the FedEx Cup at the weekend at the season-ending Tour Championship. With that win he secured $10 million (£7.4 million) in prize money, capping off an incredible year for the 24-year-old from Kentucky.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, having also won his maiden major title, it's been quite a season for THomas:

Here's what the man himself had to say about accomplishing the goals he set for himself this year, per the PGA TOUR Twitter account:

That Thomas is just one of a number of fine players representing the United States is a measure of the challenge facing the visitors this week.

International captain Nick Price will need to make some savvy decisions in terms of his pairings and the orders in which he sends the players out. He will also be relying on some of the biggest names in his 12-man selection to bring their best form to the tournament.

There is talent aplenty there. Hideki Matsuyama is ranked third in the world and has had a fine 2017, while Jason Day and Adam Scott have proven on numerous occasions they can mix it with the elite players.

As the man himself noted in the buildup to the event, figures like Ernie Els bring a lot of experience in a vice-captain capacity too:

Though as relayed by USA TODAY'S Steve DiMeglio, the United States will have some pedigree of their own on the sidelines:

What's crucial in these types of tournaments, aside from the big names, is the depth of each team. And Stricker undoubtedly has the edge in that sense; looking down the list he has Rickie Fowler, U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson to utilise.

Price, by comparison, will be relying on players in his squad to up their game and for those leading lights in the International team to maintain their best form throughout the tournament.