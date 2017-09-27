Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Back at Critics After Real Madrid's Borussia Dortmund Win

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed critics of his form this season following his two-goal showing against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Portuguese was at his clinical best as Madrid won 3-1 against the Bundesliga side. It was the highlight of a slow-starting 2017-18 for Ronaldo, having been suspended for five domestic games earlier in the campaign and struggling to get going in his two La Liga matches.

However, speaking after the match against Dortmund, Ronaldo admitted he was baffled as to why he has been consistently doubted, per James Whaling of the Daily Mirror.

"It seems that I have to keep showing exactly who I am in every match," said the Los Blancos legend. "I am surprised by what the public thinks of me, my numbers speak for themselves, I am an exemplary professional and I always have a clear mind. The criticism is getting worse."

It's hard not to agree with Ronaldo's assessment, as his exceptional record for Real Madrid is there for all to see. As showcased below, he's been incredible for the capital club:

In many respects, he's a victim of the high standards he has set at the Santiago Bernabeu and beforehand at Manchester United.

If any other player on the planet had gone two games without a goal, as was the case for Ronaldo in recent La Liga matches, it wouldn't be a story. But for a man whose currency is hitting the back of the net with such regularity, not netting for a couple of fixtures is a big deal.

As noted by OptaJose, Ronaldo has been frustrated in front of goal domestically this season, whereas in the Champions League he has been ruthless with his chances:

Ahead of the match against Dortmund, Ronaldo's Madrid team-mate Dani Carvajal insisted nobody at the football club has any concerns about the 32-year-old's quality.

"I have the good luck to enjoy him all year—every training session is spectacular," he said, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC. "He always pulls us along, and the shots will end up going in. Whenever he does not score for a while, he ends up shutting us all up."

Those who have doubted Ronaldo may be best served looking at last season. In 2016-17 he was also slow out of the blocks in La Liga, scoring just twice in the first seven games he played in. However, the forward ended up having a decisive role in Madrid winning the Spanish top flight and the Champions League.

As noted by Rafael Hernandez, he's evolving his game and having a bigger impact in vital fixtures:

Ronaldo has had naysayers focus on him throughout his football career, and he has continually quelled them with his incredible goalscoring feats. At this point, it's tough to see how any doubts linger about his talent or his temperament.

Having won his fourth Champions League title—third with Madrid—in June, the desire for goals and silverware seems to still be burning in the Los Blancos No. 7. And having found the net twice here, expect him to move through the gears in the weeks to come.