    RB Leipzig's Timo Werner Reportedly Forced off Against Besiktas Due to Fan Noise

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2017

    Leipzig's Timo Werner (L)fights for the ball with Besiktas` Gary Medel (R) during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Besiktas and RB Leipzig at Vodafone Park stadium in Istanbul on September 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)
    OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

    RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner reportedly requested to be substituted during his team's UEFA Champions League defeat to Besiktas on Tuesday because of the incredible noise generated by the Turkish fans. 

    According to the Telegraph, despite wearing earplugs, the 21-year-old could be seen covering his ears to protect himself from the remarkable atmosphere and had to be withdrawn after little more than half an hour with "hearing issues."

    Manager Ralph Hassenhutl said: "It is impossible to prepare your team for an atmosphere like this. There was a deafening noise [and] at the start of the game we were a bit affected."

    Ryan Babel and Anderson Talisca fired Besiktas to a 2-0 victory in what was Leipzig's first away match in the Champions League.

    Besiktas player Adriano provided a sample of the atmosphere after the game as the fans celebrated:

    The Sun Football provided a photo of Werner receiving his earplugs from the touchline during the match:

    According to Bild's Stefan Krause (h/t The Sun's Toby Gannon), he had "circulatory problems" and dizziness, and Turkish outlet CapaMag Spor quoted Werner as saying: "I have never seen such an atmosphere in my life. I could not focus on the match. I asked for a headset, and it did not help either. I still do not feel well."

    Leipzig's English Twitter account also commented on the noise levels:

    Turkish clubs have long been known for generating some of the most intense atmospheres in European football, and this latest evidence only serves to confirm that.

    Given the fans were able to nullify their opponents' biggest threat, it will hardly be surprising if it's even more heightened during their next home match in the Champions League.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Why Diego Costa Had to Return 'Home'

      Richard Fitzpatrick
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea Optimistic Hazard Will Sign New Deal

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      'Doc, Take the Kidney Out'—Saul Reveals Medical Scare

      Sid Lowe
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Diego Costa Says Farewell to Chelsea Fans

      Sky Sports
      via Sky Sports