Manchester United Reportedly Want Radja Nainggolan to Replace Michael Carrick

VINCENZO PINTO/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly tracking AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan with a view to a move next summer.

According to Daniel Cutts of The Sun, the Red Devils sent scouts to run the rule over the Belgium international in the Italian side's UEFA Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid on September 12. United are said to be considering potential replacements for the veteran Michael Carrick.

It's noted in the piece United also had an eye on Atletico duo Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez during the clash, but Nainggolan was the focus.

"Jose sent scouts to the game to look at a number of players, but most importantly Nainggolan," a United source was quoted as saying.

"He is a big fan of his. Griezmann was also looked at, but we know everything we need to about him already. … Jose had wanted to sign Nainggolan as far back as his days at Chelsea, he is that big a fan."

Boris Grdanoski/Associated Press

The Roma star is rated as one of the best midfielders in world football, having gone from strength to strength in the Italian capital since joining from Cagliari in 2014.

While midfielders in the modern game can often be put in a box in terms of what their role is on the field, Nainggolan is something of a throwback—because he can do pretty much everything on the pitch.

These figures from Squawka Football sum up just how multifaceted the 29-year-old is:

As well as being a brilliant midfielder, Nainggolan plays the game with a purpose and aggression that would appeal to a coach such as Mourinho.

The United manager has restructured the team's midfield since his arrival at Old Trafford, spending big money to secure Paul Pogba ahead of his debut season and Nemanja Matic this summer. While they are different players, they are both physically dominant and tenacious.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Nainggolan ticks similar boxes to Matic and Pogba in terms of his playing style and appears a perfect fit for English football. Adam Digby suggested he's good enough to force his way into any team:

If United do want a replacement for Carrick in terms of a controlling midfield presence, they shouldn't look at Nainggolan. The Roma man is not a pivot like the current United skipper, as he marauds all over the pitch seeking to make his presence felt.

Plus, you sense Roma would demand a massive amount of money for their star midfielder if they were to cash in next summer.

And while United haven't been shy about spending big in recent windows, there would surely be hesitancy about splashing a lucrative sum on a player potentially nearing the end of his peak years.