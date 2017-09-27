NFL Power Rankings 2017: AFC, NFC Records, Division Standings and Week 4 Outlook

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's almost impossible for Week 4 matchups to top the thrilling finishes from Week 3. However, we may see two teams mark their first tally in the win column.

The NFL will export another matchup to Wembley Stadium in London. In the previous week, fans in the United Kingdom watched the Jacksonville Jaguars pummel the Baltimore Ravens 44-7. The upcoming matchup should feature a more competitive contest with both clubs putting more than 24 points on the scoreboard.

Which two winless squads have favorable matchups in Week 4? First, take a look at the power rankings with the division standings based on ESPN listings.

Week 4 Power Rankings and Division Standings

1. Atlanta Falcons (3-0) / 1st in NFC South

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) / 1st in AFC West

3. New England Patriots (2-1) / 2nd in AFC East

4. Green Bay Packers (2-1) / 3rd in NFC North

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) / 1st in AFC North

6. Oakland Raiders (2-1) / 3rd in AFC West

7. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) / 1st in NFC East

8. Washington Redskins (2-1) / 3rd in NFC East

9. Tennessee Titans (2-1) / 1st AFC South

10. Denver Broncos (2-1) / 2nd in AFC West

11. Dallas Cowboys (2-1) / 2nd in NFC East

12. Detroit Lions (2-1) / 2nd in NFC North

13. Seattle Seahawks (1-2) / 2nd in NFC West

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) / 2nd AFC South

15. Minnesota Vikings (2-1) / 1st in NFC North

16. Baltimore Ravens (2-1) / 2nd in AFC North

17. New Orleans Saints (1-2) / 4th in NFC South

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) / 3rd in NFC South

19. Carolina Panthers (2-1) / 2nd in NFC South

20. Buffalo Bills (2-1) / 1st in AFC East

21. Los Angeles Rams (2-1) / 1st in NFC West

22. Miami Dolphins (1-1) / 3rd in AFC East

23. Houston Texans (1-2) / 4th in AFC South

24. New York Giants (0-3) / 4th in NFC East

25. Arizona Cardinals (1-2) / 3rd in NFC West

26. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) / 4th in AFC North

27. Los Angeles Chargers (0-3) / 4th in AFC West

28. Chicago Bears (1-2) / 4th in NFC North

29. New York Jets (1-2) / 4th in AFC East

30. Indianapolis Colts (1-2) / 3rd in AFC South

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-3) / 4th in NFC West

32. Cleveland Browns (0-3) / 3rd in AFC North

New York Giants' Favorable Matchup vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Don't allow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s celebration antics distract you from a favorable matchup for the New York Giants on Sunday.

Head coach Ben McAdoo sparked a sluggish offense with an uptempo pace in Week 3. Despite the 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the offense accumulated 415 yards and produced more than 20 points for the first time since Week 12 of the previous season.

At an opportune time for Big Blue, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just allowed 369 passing yards and three touchdowns to Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Case Keenum.

Furthermore, several Buccaneers defenders are listed as questionable with injuries, including linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (ankle), defensive end Noah Spence (shoulder) and cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder).

Similar to the Giants, the Buccaneers rushing offense hasn't been a factor. Running back Doug Martin will miss another game due to a PED suspension. This matchup has upset written all over it.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns in Matchup Between Winless Teams

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese after two games and saw improvement against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Cincinnati failed to score a touchdown in the first two games, but the offense reached paydirt twice against the Packers. With Bill Lazor calling the plays, the Bengals should find a way to move the ball against the Cleveland Browns in a matchup between winless clubs.

As expected, Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has experienced early growing pains. The offense turned the ball over eight times in the previous two games; the first-year signal-caller threw six interceptions in that span. He's going up against the No. 4 pass defense in yards allowed on Sunday.

Expect the Bengals to win their first game.

Los Angeles Chargers Ready to Test Philadelphia Eagles Secondary

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Eagles have a matchup issue when they go on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia surrendered 366 yards to the Giants' lifeless passing offense in the previous week.

Through three weeks, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers ranks No. 6 in pass attempts. Despite ball-carrier Melvin Gordon's presence with a running back-friendly head coach in Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles should feature a pass-heavy game plan against a suspect secondary ranked No. 25 in yards allowed.

Nonetheless, the glaring weakness in the Eagles defensive backfield won't amount to a loss. Philadelphia has an opportunity to jump-start its ground attack against a run defense that gave up 111 yards or more in each of the first three games.

Quarterback Carson Wentz will protect the football as the Eagles win a close low-scoring matchup on the road.