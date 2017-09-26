Stanford, ASU to Play #SetTheExpectation Game to Build Sexual Assualt Awareness

William Mancebo/Getty Images

The Stanford Cardinal and Arizona State Sun Devils will wear sexual assault awareness ribbons on their uniforms during Saturday's Pac-12 showdown at Stanford Stadium.

Brenda Tracy, who is a member of the NCAA Committee to Combat Sexual Violence, made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter:

Tracy, who is a sexual assault survivor, has addressed many high school and college programs about taking the Set The Expectation pledge, which states athletes will "display courage and stand up against sexism and violence against women and others" and hold others accountable for their actions.

According to the Mercury News' Jon Wilner, Tracy has met with Stanford and Arizona State, as well as several other Pac-12 programs, since Set The Expectation was initiated.

"It was emotional, it was real, it was more impactful than I had hoped," Stanford head coach David Shaw said of Tracy's meeting with his team, per Wilner. "She reached them, and she pushed them."