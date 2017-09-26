Carmelo Anthony Says He's Willing to Make Full-Time Change to PF with Thunder

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony said he has no issue playing the power forward spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2017-18 season.

"I have no problem with playing the 4," he said Tuesday, per Royce Young of ESPN.com. "I actually like that, I actually embrace that. And for this team, I think it will be better."

Young noted Thunder head coach Billy Donovan said Anthony will start at power forward with Paul George set to play the small forward position.

Young pointed out Oklahoma City's roster was "a primary factor in Anthony's willingness to make the full-time positional change" with playmakers such as Russell Westbrook and George surrounding him. What's more, the move opens the door for Andre Roberson and Steven Adams to play in the starting five and give the Thunder more of a defensive presence.

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA member and led the league in scoring in 2012-13 at 28.7 points per game. His fit on the Thunder promises to be one of the most intriguing storylines of the entire season as he takes that firepower to a team already featuring the reigning MVP in Westbrook and another All-Star in George.

According to NBA.com, Westbrook was second in the league in isolation points per game in 2016-17, while Anthony was fourth and George was ninth. They will need to find a way to share the ball with each other, especially with Anthony's willingness to move to the 4 and play alongside George.

If they do, the Thunder have the scorers to keep up with the likes of the Golden State Warriors and others in the loaded Western Conference race.