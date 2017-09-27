Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Do you remember New England Patriots running back Jonas Gray? On November 17, 2014, Gray rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Pats to a 42-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Gray had only rushed for 133 yards in three career games prior to that breakout performance, and he only rushed for 256 more in the next year-plus of play. He's been out of the league since the end of the 2015 season.

The point here is that sometimes, it's not the big names that put up dominant, otherworldly performances. Sometimes, it's players you may have never heard of before seeing them on television, like Chicago Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen, who has been fantastic in his first three games.

Here's a look at some Week 4 fantasy football rankings as well as some sleeper picks. The selections here aren't as bold as, say, picking Gray to rush for 201 yards in one game, but they are all picked to exceed their expectations and recent performance this week.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 225 passing yards, 1 INT, 50 rushing yards, 2 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (29 points)

2. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

3. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 225 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (24 points)

4. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 300 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (23 points)

5. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 225 passing yards, 2 TD, 40 rushing yards (21 points)

6. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 20 rushing yards (20 points)

7. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 200 passing yards, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (20 points)

8. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 275 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (20 points)

9. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

10. Trevor Siemian (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

QB Sleeper

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian did not have a good day against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as he threw two bad interceptions that could have been easily avoided in a 26-16 loss.

But Siemian, who threw four touchdown passes in a 42-17 rout of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, isn't a flash in the pan. Everyone has bad games once in a while, and now Siemian has a plus matchup against the Oakland Raiders, who have not fared well on pass defense in their last two weeks.

Siemian has formed a solid rapport with wideout Emmanuel Sanders this year. Look for that connection to continue in a Broncos victory.

Top 20 Running Backs

1. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 100 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 2 TD (32 points)

2. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at New York Jets: 100 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 2 TD (28 points)

3. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 70 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 120 rushing yards, 2 TD (24 points)

5. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 80 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at New England Patriots: 30 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

7. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) at Atlanta Falcons: 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

8. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 80 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

9. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 70 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

10. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 60 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

11. Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) at Green Bay Packers: 20 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

12. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 50 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

13. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards (19 points)

14. Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 70 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

15. Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 20 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

16. Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 60 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

17. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 70 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards (15 points)

18. C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

19. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

20. DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

RB Sleeper

It looks like Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has earned the lion's share of the time-share in the Cincinnati Bengals backfield after last Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, the Bengals offense looked much improved after scoring only nine points in their first two games. Notably, wide receiver A.J. Green was much more involved (13 targets), and Mixon carried the ball 18 times.

Although Mixon's carries only went for 62 rushing yards, he looked a step faster and stronger than starter Jeremy Hill. Going forward, Mixon should ideally get 15-20 touches per game.

Mixon's matchup against winless Cleveland isn't as good as one might think (the Browns have allowed only 3.1 yards per carry), but given his workload, he'll get numerous opportunities to make plays and find the end zone.

Top 30 Wide Receivers

1. Odell Beckham (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 1 TD (30 points)

2. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 10 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (28 points)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

4. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

5. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

6. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

7. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

8. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

9. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

10. DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

11. Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

12. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New York Giants: 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

13. DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New York Giants: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

14. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

15. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

16. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

17. Marqise Lee (Jacksonville Jaguars) at New York Jets: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

18. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at Minnesota Vikings: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards. 1 TD (18 points)

19. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

20. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

21. J.J. Nelson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

22. Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redskins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

23. Ted Ginn Jr. (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 3 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

24. Tyrell Williams (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

25. Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

26. Mohamed Sanu (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

27. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards (16 points)

28. Sammy Watkins (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

29. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 3 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

30. Brandon LaFell (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

WR Sleeper

The Tennessee Titans played well in a 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but when they weren't getting pressure on Russell Wilson, the quarterback was routinely finding open receivers on short and intermediate routes.

Undoubtedly, the most annoying thorn in the Titans' side was Doug Baldwin, who once again proved why he is one of the best wide receivers in the game. Baldwin made a handful of tough receptions in traffic and finished with 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, they face a similar scenario Sunday at the Houston Texans, who have another elusive quarterback (Deshaun Watson) and a No. 1 wide receiver who doubles as a target monster on short routes (DeAndre Hopkins).

Hence, this could be Hopkins' breakout game as he racks up short catch after short catch.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

4. Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

5. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Coby Fleener (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

10. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

TE Sleeper

Although the Oakland Raiders offense was largely dormant on Sunday night in a 27-10 loss to the Washington Redskins, one standout was tight end Jared Cook, who made four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

After three games, it's evident that he and quarterback Derek Carr have a solid rapport. Cook has caught 14 of his 16 targets thus far and always seems like he's on the same page as the signal-caller.

The Denver Broncos defense is stout, but it hasn't done very well against the tight end this year (Football Outsiders ranks them just 25th out of 32 teams).

Given that the tough Denver Broncos cornerbacks might give the Oakland Raiders wideouts fits, Cook could be in line for a productive afternoon.

Top 10 Kickers

1. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 FG (50-plus), 2 FG (40-49) (18 points)

2. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 2 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (15 points)

3. Phil Dawson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 3 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (15 points)

4. Cody Parkey (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 2 FG (40-49), 1 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (14 points)

5. Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 1 FG (39-and-under), 2 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (13 points)

6. Brandon McManus (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 2 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (13 points)

7. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 3 FG (40-49), 1 PAT (13 points)

8. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 2 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (12 points)

9. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 2 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (11 points)

10. Giorgio Tavecchio (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 2 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (10 points)

K Sleeper

Rookie kicker Harrison Butker was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round this past April, but he lost a competition to veteran Graham Gano and landed on the practice squad.

However, he now has a starting job as the Kansas City Chiefs kicker after their starter, the talented Cairo Santos, is now on injured reserve.

Butker will suit up for his first professional game on Monday night against Washington. He looked good in the preseason and made every one of his kicks and should get plenty of opportunities to score moving forward for a Chiefs offense that looks like one of the best units in football.

Top 10 Defense/Special Teams Units

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (at New York Jets): 3 INT, 4 sacks, 1-6 PA (17 points)

2. Arizona Cardinals (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 3 sacks, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (13 points)

3. Seattle Seahawks (vs. Indianapolis Colts): 1 sack, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (at Baltimore Ravens): 2 INT, 3 sacks, 7-13 PA (11 points)

5. Minnesota Vikings (vs. Detroit Lions): 2 INT, 2 sacks, 7-13 PA (10 points)

6. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

7. Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland Browns): 2 INT, 1 sack, 7-13 PA (8 points)

8. New York Giants (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New York Giants): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

10. Atlanta Falcons (vs. Buffalo Bills): 1 INT, 1 sack, 7-13 PA (7 points)

D/ST Sleeper

Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals are 0-3, but they have one of the better defenses in the NFL. Per Football Outsiders, they rank 10th in the league, and that's after a tough matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field.

The Bengals looked stout on defense, as they got in quarterback Aaron Rodgers' face numerous times (admittedly, the Packers offensive line was a little short-handed that day).

However, the Packers wideouts made some tremendous catches while tightly covered, and that proved to be the difference in a close loss.

Cincinnati looks primed for a nice bounce-back run, however. Their Week 4 opponent (the Cleveland Browns) have talent on offense, led by quarterback DeShone Kizer, left tackle Joe Thomas and running back/wide receiver/Swiss army knife Duke Johnson.

However, the Bengals defense has a lot of talent itself (defensive tackle Geno Atkins, defensive end Carlos Dunlap), and that will win the day in Cleveland.