NFL Week 4 Picks: Game Odds, Props, Lines and Over-Under Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

While the third week of the NFL season provided much excitement, highlighted by shootouts, upsets, near-upsets and remarkable last-second plays, Week 4 looks like it should be fascinating as well.

We'll see if the Los Angeles Rams are for real when they head to Texas and face the Dallas Cowboys. Two AFC West powerhouses will square off in Denver when the Oakland Raiders take on the Broncos. And we'll find out if a couple of rookie running backs can continue their dominant seasons in Kansas City (Kareem Hunt) and Minnesota (Dalvin Cook).

Here's a look at some Week 4 odds and picks for this week, as well as some Super Bowl odds. All odds are via OddsShark.

Super Bowl Odds

New England Patriots: 7/2

Atlanta Falcons: 10/1

Green Bay Packers: 10/1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 10/1

Kansas City Chiefs: 12/1

Dallas Cowboys: 14/1

Seattle Seahawks: 14/1

Oakland Raiders: 16/1

Tennessee Titans: 20/1

Denver Broncos: 25/1

Minnesota Vikings: 25/1

Philadelphia Eagles: 33/1

Arizona Cardinals: 40/1

Detroit Lions: 40/1

Washington Redskins: 40/1

New York Giants: 40/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 40/1

Baltimore Ravens: 50/1

Carolina Panthers: 50/1

Houston Texans: 50/1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 50/1

Los Angeles Rams: 66/1

New Orleans Saints: 66/1

Miami Dolphins: 66/1

Buffalo Bills: 80/1

Indianapolis Colts: 80/1

Chicago Bears: 125/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 125/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 150/1

New York Jets: 250/1

Cleveland Browns: 500/1

San Francisco 49ers: 500/1

Week 4 Odds and Predictions

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Date and TimeThursday, September 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Packers -7, 45.5 O/U

Few people have bet against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at home and lived to tell the tale, and this doesn't seem like a good week to start that practice.

The Bears have played two solid home games against the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers, but a date at Lambeau Field for a night contest is a different story.

Look for Green Bay Packers wideout Jordy Nelson to lead the way in a win.

Pick: Green Bay 23, Chicago 10

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins (in London)

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Saints -2.5, 49.5 O/U

Who are the Miami Dolphins? Are they the team that upset the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, or are they the team that looked completely lifeless against the New York Jets last Sunday?

The guess is somewhere in the middle. The Dolphins should be in most games behind a stout front seven and the tough running of Jay Ajayi. That's their bread-and-butter: win games by dominating at the line of scrimmage.

But if they are forced to play from behind (as they did against the New York Jets), then they could be in trouble.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his talented skill-position crew is capable of doing that, however, and that should be the difference in a Saints win at Wembley Stadium.

Pick: New Orleans 30, Miami 20

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Patriots -9, 48.5 O/U

The Carolina Panthers offense looks like it's in trouble. Left tackle Matt Kalil is off to a slow start and has given up a few key sacks. Quarterback Cam Newton looks like he's shaking off rust after offseason shoulder surgery. And tight end Greg Olsen is out until November with a broken foot.

It's hard seeing Carolina struggling all year, as it has too much talent on that side of the ball, but right now, the growing pains could continue.

On the opposite side of the ball, look for New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks to have another productive afternoon in a win over the visiting Panthers.

Pick: New England 27, Carolina 13

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cowboys -7, 46.5 O/U

This might be a battle of two high-usage running backs, featuring the Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley and the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott.

Both of them should see no fewer than 20 touches in this game and perhaps close to 30. They are adept running and passing the ball, and the guess here is that both offenses roll through them all game.

This game could go either way, but the edge goes to Dallas at home.

Pick: Dallas 24, Los Angeles Rams 17

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Not Available

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt has been incredible this year, but Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has almost been as impressive. Together, they might be the two best backs in the league so far.

Cook has an uncanny ability to take a hit and keep on rolling. He can get hit in the backfield and keep on going for positive yardage, as he did against Tampa Bay last weekend.

The Lions defense, specifically the secondary, looks stout this year, but Cook looks like he's on his way to a Pro Bowl season. Give the Vikings the slight edge at home behind a productive day from Cook.

Pick: Minnesota 17, Detroit 10

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Titans -1.5, 44 O/U

This could be the sneaky shootout of Week 4. The Houston Texans defense is stout up front with elite edge-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt, but if they can't get to the quarterback, then they are vulnerable on the back end to big plays.

Unfortunately for Houston, the Tennessee offensive line is one of the best in the game, and quarterback Marcus Mariota is quick and elusive.

For Houston, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is a huge threat running the ball, but he also threw for 301 yards against the New England Patriots last Sunday. Notably, he had a solid rapport with many receivers and didn't lock into one person all game. That chemistry could prove beneficial moving forward.

In this game, though, Tennessee's well-balanced offense should be the difference in the game of the week.

Pick: Tennessee 35, Houston 28

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Jaguars -3.5, 39.5 O/U

How can the New York Jets win this game? On offense, the passing attack should be stymied, as Jaguars cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye have turned Jacksonville into a no-fly zone.

On defense, the team might have trouble stopping running back Leonard Fournette, who always seems to gain positive yardage despite taking big hits.

On paper, it looks like the Jags will control the time of possession on offense and force a few turnovers on defense, leading to a big win.

Pick: Jacksonville 27, New York Jets 6

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Bengals -3, 40 O/U

If you take a look at the game tape of last week's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, you'll notice that Indy wideout T.Y. Hilton was wide open in the first half as he caught five passes for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Whether that was due to miscommunication, poor defense or a combination of both, it's concerning that a once-sputtering Colts passing game was able to dominate last Sunday.

Unfortunately, things won't get easier for Cleveland with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green rolling into town. He'll have a big game in a comfortable Bengals win.

Pick: Cincinnati 24, Cleveland 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Steelers -3, 42.5 O/U

It's easy to be the Monday morning quarterback, and it's easier to fall into a recency-bias trap, but the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens don't look good right now.

On the Pittsburgh side, the Steelers just lost a game to the Chicago Bears, who can't throw the ball downfield. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was off all game, and running back Le'Veon Bell struggled to find running room.

For Baltimore, the offense might be in for a long season after all-world guard Marshal Yanda was lost for the year with a fractured ankle. They were down 44-0 to Jacksonville on Sunday before scoring a garbage-time touchdown.

For this game, the edge goes to the team with the best player on the field, and that's Steelers wideout Antonio Brown.

Pick: Pittsburgh 13, Baltimore 12

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Falcons -8, 48.5 O/U

This is a bit of a hard game to project. On one hand, it's tough to bet against the Atlanta Falcons at home. On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills defense might be for real, as it's only given up 37 points in their first three games.

But the Falcons are too good to be slowed down all game. Their talent is first-class, and they'll manage a few explosive plays.

If that's the case, then Atlanta should pull off the victory, as the Bills specialize in grinding down the clock with runs and short throws on offense. That works when ahead, but it'll be tough for Buffalo to play from behind.

Pick: Atlanta 27, Buffalo 13

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Buccaneers -3, 44 O/U

The Giants run defense, led by run-stopping defensive tackle Damon Harrison, should halt the Bucs' rush game from going anywhere. On the flip side, the Giants' running game has been ineffective all season.

Therefore, this should be a battle of two passing attacks that haven't really found their groove.

The difference will be in the play of the No. 1 wideouts on either side, and the edge goes to New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, who has a big edge if cornerback Brent Grimes, who missed Sunday's game with the Minnesota Vikings, can't go (his status is unknown at this time).

Regardless, New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins can hang with any wideout in the league, and that will help the G-Men get their first win of the year.

Pick: New York Giants 20, Tampa Bay 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chargers -1, 47 O/U

Admittedly, I've gone back and forth with this game all week, but now I am sticking with the Los Angeles Chargers to break their losing streak and beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The difference maker should be Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. He's dangerous from the slot and is capable of having a monster day if Rivers looks his way early and often.

The Eagles' secondary looked vulnerable in a win over the Giants, as wideouts Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham Jr. had huge days. Allen might be next.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cardinals -7, 44.5 O/U

The Arizona Cardinals offense has sputtered so far, but wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is still incredible. He'll be a problem for the San Francisco secondary, which just gave up over 100 receiving yards to Los Angeles Rams wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods on the same night.

Look for Fitzgerald to have another big game in a dominant Cardinals win.

Pick: Arizona 30, San Francisco 10

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Broncos -2.5, 46.5 O/U

This doesn't look like a good matchup for the Oakland Raiders on paper. Denver's run defense has been stout this year (notably, it held Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to just eight rushing yards), and its cornerbacks can shut down anyone in the league.

On the flip side, Denver's wideouts and running backs could pose problems for the Raiders defense if the offensive line gives quarterback Trevor Siemian time to operate.

That's not a given with edge-rusher Khalil Mack on the field, but as long as Denver stops him from single-handedly wrecking the game, then it should win.

Pick: Denver 30, Oakland 20

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Seahawks -13, 41.5 O/U

The Seattle Seahawks struggled against the Tennessee Titans' smash-mouth defense on Sunday, as some great blocking on long touchdowns from running back DeMarco Murray and wide receiver turned out to be the big differences.

But a home date with the Indianapolis Colts should prove to be an easier matchup. Expect a comfortable victory on Sunday Night Football.

Pick: Seattle 24, Indianapolis 7

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Monday, October 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chiefs -7, 49.5 O/U

The Washington Redskins have handed two teams their only losses this year (the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders) and hung with another team that is now 2-1 (the Philadelphia Eagles).

When its schedule lightens up (eventually), Washington could go on a run to the playoffs. But a road date at Kansas City, who looks like one of the best teams in the league with running back Kareem Hunt in the mix, is a tough challenge.

Pick: Kansas City 27, Washington 17