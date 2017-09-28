MLB's Worst Players of the 2017 Regular Season

0 of 11

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

You know what's fun? The All-Star Game, when MLB honors its best players in a glistening midseason exhibition.

You know what else is fun? The playoffs, when the top teams from both leagues compete in a taut, thrilling tournament to determine who hoists the Commissioner's Trophy and bathes in confetti.

You know what's a bummer? Ranking the worst players in baseball.

That's our purpose, however, and there's a morbid fascination to it. To warrant inclusion, a player has to qualify for the batting title (at least 3.1 plate appearances per team games played) or ERA title (at least one inning pitched per team games played).

That means you won't find any scrubs. Rather, these are guys with enough talent and track record to play consistently, but not enough to perform up to par.

As for the rankings, we're using FanGraphs' WAR calculations, with ties broken by number of games played. WAR is by no means a be-all, end-all stat; there's some variation between FanGraphs' numbers and those over at Baseball-Reference, suggesting a degree of gray area. Regardless, it's a relatively accurate shorthand for value—or lack thereof.

Because we're looking only at players who qualified for the batting and ERA titles, our bottom 10 is populated solely by position players, though one qualified (unqualified?) pitcher slipped into the dishonorable mentions.