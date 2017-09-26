AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin for US Title Announced at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Baron Corbin will finally get his shot at AJ Styles after the United States champion accepted his challenge for a match at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 8.

WWE announced the bout Tuesday night on SmackDown Live:

Corbin will have the opportunity to win his first singles title in WWE. He was originally supposed to challenge for the United States Championship on the Sept. 19 edition of SmackDown Live. However, he attacked Styles before the bell rang. Then Tye Dillinger interfered and attacked Corbin, and the match was never made official.

Dillinger was exacting revenge after Corbin attacked him after he accepted Styles' open challenge for the U.S. title on Aug. 29.

Corbin looked destined for big things when he captured the Money in the Bank briefcase at the pay-per-view of the same name in June. He was unable to cash in his title opportunity, though, joining Damien Sandow as the only wrestlers to earn the unwanted distinction.

Corbin's failed cash-in led some to wonder whether WWE had soured on his prospects. PWInsider (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) reported Corbin had gotten into an argument with Dr. Joseph Maroon, a neurosurgeon who has worked with the NFL and WWE wrestlers in the past. The argument then rubbed some inside the company the wrong way.

The fact he's feuding with Styles would seemingly indicate WWE still has big plans for Corbin in the future.