How Each Top Returning Prospect Can Improve 2018 NBA Draft Stock

1 of 8

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Lumped in with the one-and-done 2017 freshmen, Miles Bridges chose a different path to the pros. It's riskier, but it could lead to a bigger rookie paycheck and strengthen his preparation.

With the bar set higher, he'll have a checklist of priorities to focus on to avoid the same sophomore stock plummet Ivan Rabb suffered last season.

Priority list

No. 1: Validate case as a shooter

Bridges' stock will slip if last year's shooting numbers start looking fluky. The jumper is a big part of his sales pitch. He averaged two three-point makes per game at a solid 38.9 percent clip, but he only shot 68.5 percent from the line—a potential red flag.

Bringing up that free-throw percentage, while maintaining 2017's three-point rate and accuracy, will help to validate Bridges' case as a shooter.

No. 2: Sharpen shot-creation

We saw flashes of one-on-one shot-creation, but Bridges mostly tapped into his quickness and explosiveness (not ball skills) for scoring off transition, drives, lobs and putbacks.

He'll want to look sharper off the dribble in getting into his own shot and putting pressure on the defense in face-up situations. For a player with his power and burst, 3.3 free-throw attempts in 32 minutes per game aren't enough.

Bottom line

Bridges is a National Player of the Year candidate and a threat to average around 20 points per game after averaging 16.9. He'll use this year to clear up his fit as a small-ball 4 and a mismatch due to his strength, quickness, explosiveness and perimeter skills, the latter of which he'll look to polish up.

Draft ceiling: Top five