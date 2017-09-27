Is New Day vs. Usos the Right Call for a WWE Hell in a Cell Match?

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell is the perfect place for the story of The New Day vs. The Usos to come to a violent, emphatic close.

The company bucked tradition to a degree by pitting these teams against each other inside The Devil's Playground, but with good reason. The battle for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships is befitting of that structure. The animosity of this rivalry and the arc of the narrative speak to that.

Normally, the WWE Championship match gets the honor of being in the Hell in a Cell when that pay-per-view of that name comes around. Not this year.

WWE has made no indication that Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will be fought in that steel enclosure.

As we found out on Tuesday's SmackDown, Oct. 8 will instead feature The New Day defending their tag titles against Jimmy and Jey Uso.

This will be only the second time in the PPV's history where the world title won't be defended in Hell in a Cell. And this will be the first tag team Hell in a Cell match since 2009 and the only time the tag titles have been on the line inside the steel.

This departure from the status quo will be refreshing.

And this isn't a case of doing something different just for the sake of being different. As much as these two squads have traded victories, it makes all kinds of sense to give them a place to finally settle things.

The rivalry has seen the tag titles change hands three times. The Usos and The New Day have three wins apiece in their last six matches, per CageMatch.net.

They have fought in standard bouts, a Street Fight and a rap battle. The Hell in a Cell will allow them to truly put a cap on it all.

The collision promises to be great fun, too. Every single one of their matches together has been a hit. Now they will have the advantage of being able to deliver any number of creative spots.

WrestleView.com is among those happy with this decision:

Most importantly, the amount of bad blood between the teams makes giving them this stipulation a no-brainer. The Usos can't stand the gyrating, fun-loving champs. The New Day have been attacked and insulted by their rivals and will be happy to break them in half on PPV.

That's what the Hell in a Cell should be all about.

It's a match at its best when it's a place for archrivals to finish each other off. It's best suited to be where feuds go when all other standard options have been exhausted.

Too often, WWE shoehorns feuds into the Hell in a Cell bout simply because the PPV schedule dictates that someone fight inside of that cage. This time around, there will be no need to force things. The New Day and The Usos have already stored up enough hate to fit right in with their brutal surroundings come Oct. 8.