Pete Carroll Responds to Donald Trump, Wishes He Would Be 'Empathetic'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been outspoken in support of his players in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's "son of a bitch" remarks, and that theme continued Tuesday.

Appearing on CNN (via Q13's Dusty Lane), Carroll had a message for Tump after players across the NFL engaged in displays of unity over the weekend.

"I just wish he would understand that this is a moment to be empathetic," Carroll said.

Prior to Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, the Seahawks decided as a team to remain in the locker room during the national anthem.

"We came together and we united and we showed that we have power as people and that's what we were doing today and I think that was super impressive," Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said Sunday, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. "... It was pretty exciting to be a part of something that was revolutionary as far as the whole NFL and people coming together as one."

Prior to the demonstration, Carroll released a statement on Twitter and said the team was "united in a mission to bring people together to help create positive change."

"I think it's extraordinary that this is happening and I think it's a moment that we all can learn what we want to learn out of this, but I hope we learn about empathy, to listen, to come to an understanding of what someone else feels without passing judgement," Carroll said Monday, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. "It doesn't mean you're going to agree. That's OK."