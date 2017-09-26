RB Kenjon Barner, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Darren Sproles Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they have signed running back Kenjon Barner to a one-year deal.

The move comes one day after the Eagles placed running back Darren Sproles on season-ending injured reserve. Sproles suffered a torn ACL and broken arm on the same play during Sunday's 27-24 win over the New York Giants.

Barner spent the last two seasons with the Eagles.

Appearing in 24 games during that stretch, the former Oregon Duck registered 55 carries for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He also proved valuable on special teams last season when he ripped off an average of 30.8 yards per kick return on nine attempts.

Despite that encouraging production, the Eagles let Barner walk in free agency and opted to roll with Sproles, LeGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood and undrafted free agent Corey Clement in the backfield.

The 28-year-old proceeded to latch on with the Los Angeles Chargers in March, but he couldn't crack the team's 53-man roster.

Incidentally, Barner's first game back with the Eagles will be Sunday—when they travel to StubHub Center for a clash with the Bolts.