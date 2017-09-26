Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry Won't Be Charged over Domestic Violence Issue

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not face domestic violence charges.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Tuesday the Florida state attorney elected not to file charges for what he described as "a domestic violence issue."

Rapoport also shared a response from Landry:

"I am very thankful that this matter is over and my family and I can put this behind us now. I greatly respect and appreciate the Broward County State Attorney’s Office for their hard work and thorough investigation into this matter and I am thankful that they were able to come to a conclusion that reaffirms the true facts that no crime was committed. My daughter’s mother and I will continue to co-parent to raise our child in a happy and healthy environment. I would like to thank my family and friends for their continued support throughout this process."

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk detailed the case, noting that news of the investigation surfaced in August. Both the Landry and the woman involved said he did not physically harm her.

However, TMZ Sports cited documents in the case and noted prosecutors said there was surveillance video of Landry pushing the woman during an argument in front of her car. "As for the push, cops say both the woman and Jarvis claimed the contact was unintentional—he was trying to grab her phone and accidentally pushed her chest," TMZ wrote.

While the Florida state attorney didn't file charges, Daniel Rapaport of Sports Illustrated called it "unclear" if the NFL will stop its own investigation into the matter. Rapaport pointed to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott as an example of someone who wasn't legally charged after domestic violence allegations but still drew a suspension from the league.

On the field, Landry's Dolphins are 1-1 to start the 2017 season. He tallied a team-high 19 catches in those first two games.