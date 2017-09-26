    Kyle Korver Says He Still Hasn't Watched Film of NBA Finals Game 3

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2017

    FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. A person familiar with the decision says the Cavaliers have offered free agent Kyle Korver a new contract. The person says the expected move came after the free agency negotiating period opened at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017. The person spoke to The Associated Press Saturday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver admitted Tuesday that he still thinks about his missed three-point attempt in the final minute of Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors

    Korver admitted he hasn't been able to go back and watch that game because of his missed shot.

    "I mean, the end of the year hurt me more than any other year that I've probably been it," he said, via ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "That hurt, for sure. It was motivating to come back to try to get better this summer and to want to come back to this team. I think there's a renewed sense of urgency. I think there's a sense that we got to evolve a little more, too."

    With the Cavs holding a 113-111 edge over the Warriors and 53 seconds remaining, Korver took a pass in the corner from LeBron James and fired a three-pointer that would have increased their lead to five points. Instead, Korver's shot hit the rim.

    Kevin Durant grabbed the rebound, brought the ball up the floor and nailed a three-pointer with 45 seconds remaining that gave the Warriors a 114-113 lead. It was Golden State's first lead in the fourth quarter. 

    Cleveland finished the fourth quarter ice-cold, going scoreless over the final 3:09. The Warriors won the game, 118-113, to take a 3-0 series lead, and they closed the series out in five games for their second NBA title in three years. 

