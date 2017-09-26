Packers Plan to Ask Lambeau Field Fans to Participate in Show of Unity in Week 4

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tight end Lance Kendricks said Tuesday that the team is planning "a show of unity" before Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears and "will ask fans at Lambeau Field to join in," according to Jason Wilde of the Wall Street Journal.

Rodgers added that the team intends to link arms again during the national anthem, per Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com.

The Packers linked arms before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, joining the majority of NFL players who demonstrated in some fashion during the anthem.

Those demonstrations were in response to President Donald Trump calling any players who knelt during the anthem a "son of a bitch" before calling for them to be fired.

Kneeling during the anthem in the NFL began with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remained seated before preseason games in Aug. 2016 and transitioned to kneeling during the season. Kaepernick said he was protesting police brutality and racial inequality, though his detractors have argued that his actions are disrespectful to the military.

But those players who joined Kaepernick by kneeling, raising a fist or performing a gesture during the anthem—both last season and this one—have maintained that such viewpoints are a miscategorization of their intentions.

"We spoke at length about many of the issues that face our community, including systemic oppression against people of color, police brutality and the criminal justice system," Eric Reid, Kaepernick's former teammate who knelt with him during the anthem last season, wrote in an article for the New York Times. "We also discussed how we could use our platform, provided to us by being professional athletes in the NFL, to speak for those who are voiceless.

He added: "It baffles me that our protest is still being misconstrued as disrespectful to the country, flag and military personnel. We chose it because it's exactly the opposite. It has always been my understanding that the brave men and women who fought and died for our country did so to ensure that we could live in a fair and free society, which includes the right to speak out in protest."