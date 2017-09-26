Lawrence Timmons Will Play in Week 4 After Being Reinstated from Suspension

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins reportedly reinstated Lawrence Timmons from suspension Tuesday and the linebacker is expected to play in the team's Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Adam Schefter‏ of ESPN first reported the news.

Timmons went missing ahead of the Dolphins' Week 2 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers in L.A. TMZ Sports noted the organization went as far as filing a missing persons report Saturday night after being unable to locate or contact him.

The 31-year-old Florida State product was found by authorities the next morning at Los Angeles International Airport. He was planning a sudden trip back to Pennsylvania to visit his baby girl, according to TMZ Sports.

Miami announced the following Tuesday that Timmons was being suspended indefinitely.

Now it appears the 2014 Pro Bowl selection is finally set to make his Dolphins debut. He racked up 988 combined tackles, 35.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and 12 interceptions across 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the first round of the 2007 draft.

In May, the veteran defender said he was prepared to fill any role at the linebacker level in Miami.

"I played every position in Pittsburgh, so I'm used to being interchangeable," Timmons told reporters. "I'm like a fixer."

He added: "Just what I always do—have a physical presence. I feel like I can cover, stop the run. I can blitz the passer. So, just go from there."

While it could take some time to get up to game speed, Timmons should challenge Chase Allen for the starting spot at strong-side linebacker within a few weeks.