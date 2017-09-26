    A.J. Green Joins Only Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald with Rare Feat

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffSeptember 26, 2017

    GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green recorded 111 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions during Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. In doing so, he joined just Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald as the only players in NFL history to collect 500 catches and 50 receiving touchdowns in their first 90 games, per NFL Communications.

    Green burst on to the scene during his rookie year after being selected by the Bengals with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished that season with an impressive 65 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven trips to the end zone.

    The 6'4" wideout's play has earned him selection to the Pro Bowl in each of his first six campaigns. Over those seasons, he's averaged 80 receptions on 134 targets en route to 1,189 yards and eight TDs.

    Through three games this year, Green has once again asserted himself as top dog in Cincinnati, leading the team in receptions (20) and receiving yards (252) through three contests. Second on the team list is Brandon LaFell, who has caught just eight passes for 59 yards.

    Green's next challenge, or lack thereof, comes against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Over his past two matchups against them, he's totaled 13 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

