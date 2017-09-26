Champions League Results 2017: Latest Group Tables After Tuesday's Final Scores

JACK GUEZ/Getty Images

Harry Kane hit a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur won for the second time in as many matches in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Kane-inspired Spurs beat Apoel Nicosia 3-0 on the same night Group H rivals and holders Real Madrid won 3-1 away to Borussia Dortmund, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

There was no such joy for Liverpool who were held to a 1-1 draw in the Russian capital by Spartak Moscow. At least the Premier League's third representative, Manchester City, won, beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium to keep top spot in Group F.

Here are the results from Tuesday's matches:

Apoel Nicosia 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid

AS Monaco 0-3 Porto

Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig

Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord

Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool

Sevilla 3-0 Maribor

Here's what the results mean for the standings:

Group E

Sevilla 4 pts Spartak Moscow 2 pts Liverpool 2 pts Maribor 1 pt

Group F

Manchester City 6 pts Shakhtar Donetsk 3 pts Napoli 3 pts Feyenoord 0

Group G

Besiktas 6 pts Porto 3 pts AS Monaco 1 pt RB Leipzig 1 pt

Group H

Real Madrid 6 pts Tottenham Hotspur 6 pts Borussia Dortmund 0 Apoel Nicosia 0

A full look at the standings is available per the tournament's official website.

Kane scored three times in Cyprus in what has become standard stuff for one of the most prolific strikers in the game. BT Sport Football detailed how Kane got his goals:

Yet another Kane hat-trick put Spurs in control and confirmed Tottenham's perfect start to this Champions League campaign.

Elsewhere in the group, Dortmund and holders Real played out a thriller in Germany. The visitors went two up thanks to Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real's prolific No. 7 just loves scoring in Germany, per Squawka Football:

Yet as much as Ronaldo loves scoring against German opposition, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enjoys finding the net against Los Merengues. The Gabon striker got Dortmund back in it nine minutes into the second half to continue his fantastic run against Real:

Not to be outdone, Ronaldo got his second to help ice a terrific feast of attacking football on 79 minutes. Completing his brace added one more goal to the gaudy numbers Ronaldo has produced since joining Real in 2009:

In Group E, Liverpool's shaky defence lasted just 23 minutes before conceding in the Russian capital. A thunderous free-kick from Fernando caught Loris Karius out and got Spartak on the board.

Fortunately for Liverpool, they can still rely on the inspiration of Philippe Coutinho. The classy No. 10 equalised from inside the penalty area eight minutes later.

The goal helped Coutinho maintain his status as Liverpool's attacking talisman, per BT Sport Football:

Liverpool also drew their Group E opener, a 2-2 stalemate against Sevilla at Anfield last time out, and the Spanish side were in fine form at home to Maribor. Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring with a brace in 11 first-half minutes.

The former Toulouse forward joined the ranks of Sevilla's most prolific goalscorers in this competition, per OptaJose:

Ben Yedder completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining and made history for Sevilla:

Group F saw Liverpool's Premier League rivals Machester City make slightly hard work of beating Shakhtar. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring, but Sergio Aguero missed a penalty.

The points weren't safe for City until Raheem Sterling applied the finishing touch in the 90th minute. It means the free-scoring Citizens have taken maximum points from their first two games.

One reason for City's fast start has been the quality of David Silva. The cerebral playmaker created City's first goal, continuing his recent run of steady supply, per WhoScored.com:

The group's other game saw Napoli brush off Feyenoord in Naples thanks to goals from fluid front three Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon. Napoli lost to Shakhtar last time out but still look like being City's main competition.

Group G saw a shock as Porto won 3-0 in Monaco. Two goals from Vincent Aboubakar sent Porto on their way before Miguel Layun added a third.

This result will be a shock for last season's beaten semi-finalists and Ligue 1 champions.

The cost of another defeat is double for Monaco after Besiktas won again. Anderson Talisca and a resurgent Ryan Babel scored in Turkey to overcome RB Leipzig and maintain Besiktas' formidable home form in European competition, per the tournament's official Twitter account:

Of course, no team can boast a run of form in the Champions League to match Real. The winners of three of the last four tournaments looked ominously good in Dortmund, while Spurs showed they are better equipped for this level than last season.

It's a different story for Liverpool, though, as manager Jurgen Klopp's team is left still searching for the winning formula.