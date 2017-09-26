Dwyane Wade Rumors: Warriors Expressed Interest in Star SG Amid Cavaliers Links

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors reportedly made an attempt to entice Dwyane Wade to sign with them.

Per Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, the defending NBA champions "placed a call of their own to Wade’s camp to express interest in his services," but the discussions didn't last long "because it was unclear what role Wade would play" with the team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Wade is "nearing a commitment" to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Kennedy, Wade let teams know he wanted to play "significant minutes" for a championship contender and the Warriors "weren’t clear about his playing time" because they already have 15 players under guaranteed contracts.

If Wade's deal with the Cavaliers gets finalized, he could slot into a starting role at shooting guard. The defending Eastern Conference champions also have JR Smith at the position to mix and match their lineup as head coach Tyronn Lue sees fit.

A move to Cleveland would also reunite Wade with LeBron James. The two superstars played together from 2010-14 with the Miami Heat, winning two NBA championships in four trips to the NBA Finals.

In 60 games with the Chicago Bulls last season, Wade averaged a career-low 29.9 minutes per game. His output of 18.3 points per game was his lowest since he was a rookie in 2003-04.