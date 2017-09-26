Ric Flair Claimed in Documentary He's Slept with 'Roughly' 10,000 Women

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Wrestling legend Ric Flair claims during an upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary he's slept with around 10,000 women throughout his life.

On Tuesday, Elissa Rosen of People passed along comments from the 68-year-old star, who says now he wishes he hadn't made that admission public for the project.

"What I said was the truth, but I feel bad now that I said some of it. Ten thousand women," Flair said. "I wish I hadn't said that because of my grandkids."

The Tennessee native has been married and divorced four times. He told Rosen his ways have changed since meeting Wendy Barlow, his fiancee, and that he's become a "one-woman guy."

"I only love one now," he said. "I have never done anything since I met Wendy."

Flair drew national attention last month when he was rushed to a Georgia hospital with an undisclosed illness that caused those close to him to seek prayers for his recovery.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated later reported the Nature Boy underwent surgery to get part of his bowel removed, contrary to speculation about possible heart problems.

The ESPN documentary about his life is scheduled to air Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

Flair, who's currently under a WWE legends contract, has appeared sporadically on the company's programming in recent years, usually as part of storylines with his daughter, Charlotte Flair.