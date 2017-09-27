Why Diego Costa Had to Return 'Home' from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The first time Diego Costa arrived in Spain to sign for Atletico Madrid, he was wearing flip-flops and Bermuda shorts. It was the depths of winter. He was freezing.

This time it's different. He's not a greenhorn anymore. When he arrived back in Europe on Friday, landing in Madrid airport from Sao Paulo after three months of football exile, he was better prepared. He breezed up to the arrivals gate wearing a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt, ideal clothing for a balmy Spanish autumn day.

A scrum of reporters thrust their microphones in front of him. With his big, 6'2" frame, he towered over them, answering about a dozen questions with assurance. He was content. "I am very happy," he said, per Marca TV. "It has taken a long time, but it has a happy ending."

The saga of Costa's refusal to return to Chelsea for training, holding out for a return move to Atletico Madrid, drew to a close with the announcement last Thursday that Atletico had bought the striker back for a fee that could reach €65 million, per Marca. It's a club-record fee. The drama kept football fans engrossed over the idle summer months and into the early part of the season.

Costa is a sought-after asset, one of only a handful of proven, match-winning strikers in the great European leagues. The fact he turned his nose up at a higher bid from Everton, £70 million according to the BBC, to return to Atletico, the club he left for Chelsea three years ago, shows how firm his ties are to the Spanish club. With Costa and Atletico, it's personal. So much so that he told the club's official website upon his arrival he was coming "home."

Fran Guillen, author of Diego Costa: The Art of War, explains the ties that bind Costa to Atletico: "Because it is the team that propelled Costa into the elite, dragging him almost out of nowhere. Diego Simeone, in particular, was very sincere with him in his early days as a player and ended up betting blindly on Costa—you only have to see the way he selected Costa to play in the Champions League final in Lisbon when he wasn't fully fit. Costa is the ideal striker for a Simeone team and Simeone is the ideal coach for a striker of Costa's features."

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Costa—who will turn 29 on October 7—has been prolific with Atletico and Chelsea for the past five seasons, pocketing three league winners' medals and becoming the sixth-fastest player to score 40 goals in English Premier League history (despite enduring a mutinous 2015-2016 season).

One of the mysteries about Costa, though, is that his career failed to take flight until his mid-20s. For several years, he floated around the backwaters of La Liga, farmed out on loan by Atletico to a succession of clubs, including Celta Vigo, Albacete, Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano.

Costa's main flaw was that he was rough around the edges. He needed grooming. He had never trained in a football academy in Brazil, having grown up in Lagarto, one of the poorest and most remote regions in the country. He landed in Europe as a street footballer—abrasive and quick to flail defenders.

"He didn't have the education of a regular player," says El Pais journalist Ladislao J. Monino. "He had a lot of virtues but he took part in a lot of fights on the pitch. He was used to playing in the street and when somebody gave him a nudge, he responded. In Spain, we say he behaved like a 'macarra de playground'—a playground thug—on the pitch."

Atletico's manager, Simeone, however, saw something in him. Simeone, who it was said used to play with a penknife stuck between his teeth, recognised a kindred spirit.

"When I saw him in training, I wanted to die," said Simeone, per BBC. "He was unstoppable. Diego Costa transmits a strength that has a contagious effect on the rest of the group. He gives everything, but he has to learn to control himself. People say he plays at the limit; curiously, they also said that about me."

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Costa's brushes with the dark arts are legion. He's stamped, spat and sledged his way past defences for the last decade. In December 2012, he picked up a four-game ban for head-butting a player from Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League. He'll do anything to get an edge. He has the kind of never-say-die spirit that Simeone prizes in his players, and which explains why Atletico have overachieved since Simeone took over as manager in December 2011.

Costa has shared in some of Simeone's greatest triumphs at the club, including a historic 2-1 Copa del Rey final win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013, in which Costa scored, as well as registering 27 goals en route to Atletico's landmark La Liga title win in May 2014.

"Together they achieved great things," says Patricia Cazon, a journalist with Diario AS. "Costa is the player that Simeone wanted more than anyone else. They are very empathic. Sometimes you meet someone that you need to say very little to. Words are unnecessary. We say in Spain, ‘this person reaches my soul.' I think that's what has happened in this case."

"The relationship is very good between them because Costa has a warrior side that Simeone likes," says Monino, "because Simeone was that way as a player, and that makes them close to each other. Also Simeone has protected him a lot against the world outside, but inside the club, he has given out to him when Costa has shown unsporting attitudes against opponents or when he couldn't control his warrior spirit.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

"Simeone also got to know Diego Costa the person. Costa is very charismatic. He is very funny. He makes a lot of jokes in the dressing room and goofs around with his team-mates. And when Costa was on loan to Rayo, and the Atletico players were on the bus home from a match listening to the radio and they heard about Diego Costa, they would cheer. He's popular. Simeone noticed this."

The pair of Atletico stars—the manager and the returning player—are so tight now, adds Monino, that Simeone didn't have any problem in having a picture taken together having dinner in a Madrid restaurant last season while Costa was still a Chelsea player.

There are other links that have drawn Costa back to the club. He has a telepathic understanding with Koke on the pitch. Filipe Luis, who also boomeranged back to Atletico after an unsatisfactory season with Chelsea 2014-2015, is Costa's closest friend among the players.

Tiago—who soldiered alongside Costa on Atletico's league-winning team a few seasons ago, and is now one of Simeone's assistant coaches—has been pivotal in luring Costa back to the club and will be vital in getting him fit for his return to action in January when Atletico's ban on registering players expires.

"Tiago is like his father," says Monino. "He is the only person Costa really listens to. Actually Tiago convinced Costa to go to Chelsea in the first place because Tiago was about to return to Chelsea [where he won a championship in 2005] as well, but Jose Mourinho left Tiago out in the end so Tiago had to remain at Atletico. But Tiago was a key reason why Diego Costa went to Chelsea originally.

"Now Tiago is here at Atletico as a coach, it's one of his missions to mind Costa—to make sure Costa behaves well, trains well. Costa is a player with a tendency to get fat easily, so Tiago—who is the only one Costa will do what he says—is important."

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

It will fall on the shoulders of the club's martinet physical trainer, Oscar Ortega, to whip Costa into shape. According to Monino, Ortega is in awe of Costa's natural strength: "Ortega says he never saw a player physically like Costa—that one time after seven months out with a knee injury, he could put in so much effort."

Atletico are in good nick in advance of the visit of Chelsea in the Champions League group stages. They drew away to AS Roma in the competition's first round of fixtures and remain undefeated in La Liga, lying in second place behind early pacemakers Barcelona.

It remains to be seen whether Costa will be able to propel them to another league title, or even to go one step further and win the Champions League after two near misses in 2014 and 2016.

"We can only guess," says Cazon. "We will see in January. I think if Simeone wanted him so much and Costa is crazy about playing here, I don't think Costa will disappoint. He will definitely leave his skin on the pitch."

All quotes and information obtained firsthand unless otherwise indicated.

Follow Richard on Twitter: @Richard_Fitz