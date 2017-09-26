Gerald McCoy Rips 'Social Media Tough Guys' After Buccaneers' Loss to Vikings

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy called out fans who used social media to rip the team for its effort.

McCoy addressed what he called "social media tough guys" with reporters on Monday, via ESPN.com:

"There's a bunch of people out there that say a lot of terrible things that I know they wouldn't say to our face. These social media tough guys, I would love to meet them. Just being honest. I probably wouldn't have said this last year, but I'm saying it now: I would love to meet you. I work at One Buccaneer Place if you would like to talk to me. I'm not going to give you my home address, but I'll meet you up here anytime you want to talk about it."

McCoy did note he wasn't making a direct threat to any of the people who were critical of the Buccaneers before adding, "if you're frustrated, that's fine, but disrespecting us, then you're crossing the line."

Sunday's loss to the Vikings was Tampa Bay's first of the season. The Bucs were set to open on Sept. 10 against the Miami Dolphins before the game was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

Minnesota's defense forced three interceptions from quarterback Jameis Winston. The Buccaneers are in third place in the NFC South with a 1-1 record. They will get a chance to move over .500 in Week 4 when they host the New York Giants on Sunday.