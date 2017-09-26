Indianapolis Colts vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks don't lose two games in a row very often. In fact, Seattle is 9-1 straight up and 7-3 against the spread its last 10 times out following a defeat. Coming off a loss at Tennessee the Seahawks return home to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night this week.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as 11.5-point favorites; the total was 41 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.4-11.8 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Colts can cover the spread

After an 0-2 start to this season, the Colts just picked up their first victory last week, a 31-28 decision over Cleveland. Indianapolis scored first to take a 7-0 lead, bumped that to 28-7 late in the second quarter, then held on from there to win outright as a one-point home dog.

On the day the Colts got outgained by the Browns 346-335, but that's a bit misleading, considering Indianapolis was protecting a lead for much of the game. The Colts also held a 33/27 advantage in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-1.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, making his second start for his new team, hit on 17 of 24 throws for 259 yards and one touchdown and ran for two more scores, while wide receiver TY Hilton caught seven balls for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Indianapolis could be 2-1; two weeks ago they led Arizona 13-3 with less than 10 minutes to go but eventually lost in overtime 16-13.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Seattle is riding the NFL roller coaster at the moment. The Seahawks opened this season by losing at Green Bay, then beat San Francisco, then lost at Tennessee last week 33-27. But might Seattle ride that trend to a victory this week?

The Seahawks led the Titans 14-9 midway into the third quarter last Sunday but gave up 21 unanswered points to fall down 30-14. They then rallied to within six with just under two minutes to go on a couple of Russell Wilson touchdown passes but couldn't recover an onside kick.

On the day Seattle actually outgained Tennessee 433-420 and made 24 first downs to the Titans' 21. But the defense gave up two long Tennessee touchdowns, which proved impossible to overcome.

Wilson ended up throwing for 373 yards and four scores, connecting with wide receiver Doug Baldwin 10 times for 105 yards and one of those touchdowns.

The Seahawks lost that opener to the Packers 17-9, but Seattle actually led that game at halftime.

Smart pick

Seattle is 8-0 SU and 6-2 ATS the last eight times it's hosted a team from the eastern half of the country. Indianapolis, on the other hand, is 0-4 both SU and ATS in its last four trips to the west coast. The line on this game seems a bit inflated, but the smart money still sides with the Seahawks.

NFL betting trends

The Colts are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Seahawks.

The total has gone over in four of the Colts' last five games against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are 0-5 ATS in their last five games at home in October.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.