Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett and Blake Bortles thrived while Joe Flacco threw for just 28 yards. The Chicago Bears and New York Jets pulled off upsets. Running back Chris Thompson exploded for 150 receiving yards.

Week 3 in the NFL had some unexpected results.

As always, the fantasy trade chart is here to help you decipher whether those types of results should lead to a value change for certain players or whether you should stay your course.

Remember, any player not listed has a value of one. And may the fantasy points be with you.

Trade Value: 11

1. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

3. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Yes, it's only been three weeks, but it's time to put Hunt in the absolute elite tier in fantasy football. Let's break down why.

Consider this: Hunt currently has 538 yards on 56 total touches. Even without scoring a single touchdown this season, Hunt would be fourth among running backs in fantasy points on yardage alone in standard-scoring leagues. And yardage accumulation is always a steadier source of fantasy production.

But there's more.

Hunt is averaging a whopping 9.6 yards per touch. Compare that to David Johnson's epic 2016 season, when he averaged 5.6 yards per touch (293 carries for 1,239 yards, 80 receptions for 879 yards). Johnson also scored 20 touchdowns, or 1.25 scores per game. Hunt currently has six touchdowns, which is two scores per game.

One last comparison. Johnson averaged 23.3 touches per game last season. Hunt is averaging 18.6 touches each game.

In other words, if Hunt maintains anywhere near his current pace, he's going to post monstrous numbers. He may not have the overall workload of Johnson, but he's currently been far more efficient and productive with the touches he's received.

And in case you're concerned that Hunt may see his usage decline, well, fear not.

"No, I think we're OK with how we're using him," Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters when asked if the team was concerned with his current workload, per Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star. "We're still getting Charcandrick (West) in there for reps, and if the other (Akeem) Hunt comes along here we'll have a third back that we're comfortable with. I think we're OK right now… I've used No. 10 (Tyreek Hill) in the backfield there where there's pass routes, and he had a carry yesterday. I think we're all right."

A fantasy star has been born, folks.

Trade Value: 10

4. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

7. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

This tier hasn't changed since the beginning of the season. No reason to bail on the four safest wideouts in fantasy football now, even if they've had slightly slow starts (outside of Brown, who is up to his usual tricks).



Trade Value: 9

8. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

9. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

10. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

11. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

12. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

13. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

14. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

16 Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins

17. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

Gurley was a huge disappointment in the 2016 season, but boy has he come on strong in 2017. And the major difference has been Sean McVay and the team's offense prioritizing him in the passing game.

Last year, Gurley caught 43 passes for 327 yards. Hardly shabby production from a running back. But this year he's already nabbed 13 passes for 140 yards and two scores. Averaged out to an entire season, Gurley is on pace to catch 68 passes for 736 yards and 10 touchdowns.

That production may be difficult to sustain, but it's clear that the Rams want to involve their running back more regularly in the passing attack. That, in turn, is great news for fantasy owners.

It helps that the team's run blocking has seemingly improved. Gurley went from averaging a mediocre 3.2 yards per carry last season to 3.8 yards per run this year. To put that in perspective, if Gurley had averaged 3.8 yards per carry last year, he would have rushed for 1,056 yards, or 171 more yards than he managed.

Plus, the Rams offense in general has shown dramatic improvement, with Jared Goff looking solid in his sophomore campaign and Sammy Watkins adding another playmaker to the fold. The team currently lead the NFL with 107 points after three weeks, which surely no one saw coming.

Add it all up, and Gurley's resurgence sure feels legit.

Trade Value: 8

18. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

19. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

20. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

21. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

22. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

23. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

The whispers started up again last week. Oh boy, he's injured. Oh jeez, he's getting older. Oh no, Derrick Henry sure looked good in Week 2 and surely he'll get a major share of the carries. Oh for heaven's sakes, the Seattle Seahawks are a brutal matchup. Oh gosh, I better bench Murray.

I know, because I listened to them, worried that Murray wouldn't be 100 percent healthy and stuck in a timeshare against a tough defense. And then he rushed 14 times for 115 yards and a score.

Still cleaning the egg off my face.

But here's the thing: Henry rushed 13 times for 54 yards. Many of the concerns about Murray finding himself in a timeshare are valid. Still, the lesson Week 3 taught us seems to be this: Until Murray's production consistently wavers, benching him or trading him is a mistake.

Trade Value: 7

24. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

25. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

26. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

27. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

28. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

29. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

30. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

31. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

Week 1: 74 snaps.

Week 2: 65 snaps.

Week 3: 65 snaps.

It's pretty safe to say that Montgomery has earned feature back status in Green Bay, with those snap stats coming courtesy of Zach Kruse at Packers Wire.

Montgomery's turned that status into 59 touches for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He is firmly among the top 15 running backs in fantasy football and should be valued as such.

Trade Value: 6

32. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

33. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

34. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

35. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

36. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

37. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

38. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

39. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

40. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

In standard-scoring leagues, Diggs is currently the top receiver in fantasy football. He's caught 17 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns, a fantastic start to the 2016 season. And if you go back to the final two games of the 2016 season, Diggs now has 33 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns.

If Diggs keeps this up, he'll only climb on this list.

Hilton has room to grow as well, finally posting huge numbers in Week 3. If Andrew Luck indeed returns by Week 6, patient Hilton owners will be rewarded. And if you can buy low, now's probably your last chance.

Trade Value: 5

41. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

42. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

43. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

44. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

45. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

46. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

47. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

48. Mike Gillislee, RB, New England Patriots

49. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

50. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers

51. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

52. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

53. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

54. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans

55. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Thompson has been a force of nature in Washington, but it's hard to imagine him continuing to score 1.3 touchdowns per game or averaging 17.7 yards per catch. The other hangup for Thompson is going to be the fact that he simply isn't going to see feature-back amounts of touches.

"He's going to keep pushing me for them, but he's not going to get them," head coach Jay Gruden told John Keim of ESPN.com. Why not? Keim explained: "He's 190 pounds and the Redskins don't want to wear him out running between the tackles against eight-man boxes. Just like, in the past, they didn't want to turn 175-pound [DeSean] Jackson into someone who would go over the middle on pass routes in order to get him more touches." So Thompson's upside is pretty limited. He's a scatback for Washington, a dangerous weapon in space but one the team doesn't want to overuse. He's a far better sell-high candidate than buy-low target at this point.

Trade Value: 4

56. Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

57. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington

58. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

59. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

60. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

61. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

62. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

63. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

64. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

65. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

66. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

67. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Remember that revitalized Rams offense we were talking about earlier? Watkins just caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3. It was his first big performance of the season, so it's important to keep expectations realistic, but if the Rams unleash Watkins, he could see a major jump in value moving forward.

Keep an eye on Blount. He ran well for the Eagles in Week 3 against the New York Giants, and if the Eagles are set to let him loose, he has legitimate RB2 upside.

Trade Value: 3

68. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

69. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

70. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

71. Terrance West, RB, Baltimore Ravens

72. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

73. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

74. Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers

75. Robert Kelley, RB, Washington

76. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

77. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns

78. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

79. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

80. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

81. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers

In the "Who will emerge from the New Orleans backfield?" debate, it appears Ingram is the winner, with 39 touches for 233 yards this season. Adrian Peterson, on the other hand, has just 25 touches for 81 yards.

More importantly, Ingram played 29 snaps in Week 3, while Alvin Kamara was on the field for 17 plays and Peterson played just 14, according to Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com.

Mixon is worth keeping an eye on as well. New offensive coordinator Bill Lazor utilized him far more heavily in Week 3 than he had been used in the first two weeks. He has major value mobility.

Trade Value: 2

82. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys

83. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

84. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

85. Buck Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

86. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

87. Eric Decker, WR, Tennessee Titans

88. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Giants

89. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints

90. Paul Perkins, RB, New York Giants

91. James White, RB, New England Patriots

92. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

93. Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills

94. Allen Hurns, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

95. J.J. Nelson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

96. Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

97. Thomas Rawls, RB, Seattle Seahawks

98. Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

99. Willie Snead, WR, New Orleans Saints

100. Coby Fleener, TE, New Orleans Saints

Most of these players hold pretty situation value, but Carson is intriguing. He's been Seattle's most impressive running back this season and is the sneaky pick to emerge from a crowded backfield with flex value in fantasy leagues.

Smallwood may see his role expand significantly as well, with Darren Sproles out for the season. He should be 1B on the Eagles depth chart at running back behind Blount.