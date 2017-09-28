Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and AdviceSeptember 28, 2017
Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett and Blake Bortles thrived while Joe Flacco threw for just 28 yards. The Chicago Bears and New York Jets pulled off upsets. Running back Chris Thompson exploded for 150 receiving yards.
Week 3 in the NFL had some unexpected results.
As always, the fantasy trade chart is here to help you decipher whether those types of results should lead to a value change for certain players or whether you should stay your course.
Remember, any player not listed has a value of one. And may the fantasy points be with you.
Trade Value: 11
1. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
3. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Yes, it's only been three weeks, but it's time to put Hunt in the absolute elite tier in fantasy football. Let's break down why.
Consider this: Hunt currently has 538 yards on 56 total touches. Even without scoring a single touchdown this season, Hunt would be fourth among running backs in fantasy points on yardage alone in standard-scoring leagues. And yardage accumulation is always a steadier source of fantasy production.
But there's more.
Hunt is averaging a whopping 9.6 yards per touch. Compare that to David Johnson's epic 2016 season, when he averaged 5.6 yards per touch (293 carries for 1,239 yards, 80 receptions for 879 yards). Johnson also scored 20 touchdowns, or 1.25 scores per game. Hunt currently has six touchdowns, which is two scores per game.
One last comparison. Johnson averaged 23.3 touches per game last season. Hunt is averaging 18.6 touches each game.
In other words, if Hunt maintains anywhere near his current pace, he's going to post monstrous numbers. He may not have the overall workload of Johnson, but he's currently been far more efficient and productive with the touches he's received.
And in case you're concerned that Hunt may see his usage decline, well, fear not.
"No, I think we're OK with how we're using him," Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters when asked if the team was concerned with his current workload, per Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star. "We're still getting Charcandrick (West) in there for reps, and if the other (Akeem) Hunt comes along here we'll have a third back that we're comfortable with. I think we're OK right now… I've used No. 10 (Tyreek Hill) in the backfield there where there's pass routes, and he had a carry yesterday. I think we're all right."
A fantasy star has been born, folks.
Trade Value: 10
4. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
7. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
This tier hasn't changed since the beginning of the season. No reason to bail on the four safest wideouts in fantasy football now, even if they've had slightly slow starts (outside of Brown, who is up to his usual tricks).
Trade Value: 9
8. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
9. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
10. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
11. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
12. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers
13. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
14. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
16 Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins
17. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
Gurley was a huge disappointment in the 2016 season, but boy has he come on strong in 2017. And the major difference has been Sean McVay and the team's offense prioritizing him in the passing game.
Last year, Gurley caught 43 passes for 327 yards. Hardly shabby production from a running back. But this year he's already nabbed 13 passes for 140 yards and two scores. Averaged out to an entire season, Gurley is on pace to catch 68 passes for 736 yards and 10 touchdowns.
That production may be difficult to sustain, but it's clear that the Rams want to involve their running back more regularly in the passing attack. That, in turn, is great news for fantasy owners.
It helps that the team's run blocking has seemingly improved. Gurley went from averaging a mediocre 3.2 yards per carry last season to 3.8 yards per run this year. To put that in perspective, if Gurley had averaged 3.8 yards per carry last year, he would have rushed for 1,056 yards, or 171 more yards than he managed.
Plus, the Rams offense in general has shown dramatic improvement, with Jared Goff looking solid in his sophomore campaign and Sammy Watkins adding another playmaker to the fold. The team currently lead the NFL with 107 points after three weeks, which surely no one saw coming.
Add it all up, and Gurley's resurgence sure feels legit.
Trade Value: 8
18. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
19. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
20. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
21. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
22. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
23. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans
The whispers started up again last week. Oh boy, he's injured. Oh jeez, he's getting older. Oh no, Derrick Henry sure looked good in Week 2 and surely he'll get a major share of the carries. Oh for heaven's sakes, the Seattle Seahawks are a brutal matchup. Oh gosh, I better bench Murray.
I know, because I listened to them, worried that Murray wouldn't be 100 percent healthy and stuck in a timeshare against a tough defense. And then he rushed 14 times for 115 yards and a score.
Still cleaning the egg off my face.
But here's the thing: Henry rushed 13 times for 54 yards. Many of the concerns about Murray finding himself in a timeshare are valid. Still, the lesson Week 3 taught us seems to be this: Until Murray's production consistently wavers, benching him or trading him is a mistake.
Trade Value: 7
24. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
25. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos
26. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers
27. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders
28. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
29. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
30. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
31. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots
Week 1: 74 snaps.
Week 2: 65 snaps.
Week 3: 65 snaps.
It's pretty safe to say that Montgomery has earned feature back status in Green Bay, with those snap stats coming courtesy of Zach Kruse at Packers Wire.
Montgomery's turned that status into 59 touches for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He is firmly among the top 15 running backs in fantasy football and should be valued as such.
Trade Value: 6
32. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
33. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
34. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
35. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
36. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
37. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
38. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
39. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
40. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
In standard-scoring leagues, Diggs is currently the top receiver in fantasy football. He's caught 17 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns, a fantastic start to the 2016 season. And if you go back to the final two games of the 2016 season, Diggs now has 33 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns.
If Diggs keeps this up, he'll only climb on this list.
Hilton has room to grow as well, finally posting huge numbers in Week 3. If Andrew Luck indeed returns by Week 6, patient Hilton owners will be rewarded. And if you can buy low, now's probably your last chance.
Trade Value: 5
41. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
42. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins
43. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
44. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
45. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
46. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
47. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
48. Mike Gillislee, RB, New England Patriots
49. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington
50. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers
51. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington
53. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks
54. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans
55. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Thompson has been a force of nature in Washington, but it's hard to imagine him continuing to score 1.3 touchdowns per game or averaging 17.7 yards per catch. The other hangup for Thompson is going to be the fact that he simply isn't going to see feature-back amounts of touches.
"He's going to keep pushing me for them, but he's not going to get them," head coach Jay Gruden told John Keim of ESPN.com.
Why not?
Keim explained: "He's 190 pounds and the Redskins don't want to wear him out running between the tackles against eight-man boxes. Just like, in the past, they didn't want to turn 175-pound [DeSean] Jackson into someone who would go over the middle on pass routes in order to get him more touches."
So Thompson's upside is pretty limited. He's a scatback for Washington, a dangerous weapon in space but one the team doesn't want to overuse. He's a far better sell-high candidate than buy-low target at this point.
Trade Value: 4
56. Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
57. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington
58. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts
59. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
60. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams
61. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
62. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
64. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
65. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
66. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
67. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Remember that revitalized Rams offense we were talking about earlier? Watkins just caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3. It was his first big performance of the season, so it's important to keep expectations realistic, but if the Rams unleash Watkins, he could see a major jump in value moving forward.
Keep an eye on Blount. He ran well for the Eagles in Week 3 against the New York Giants, and if the Eagles are set to let him loose, he has legitimate RB2 upside.
Trade Value: 3
68. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers
69. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots
70. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
71. Terrance West, RB, Baltimore Ravens
72. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions
73. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
74. Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers
75. Robert Kelley, RB, Washington
76. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
77. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns
78. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
79. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
80. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Baltimore Ravens
81. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers
In the "Who will emerge from the New Orleans backfield?" debate, it appears Ingram is the winner, with 39 touches for 233 yards this season. Adrian Peterson, on the other hand, has just 25 touches for 81 yards.
More importantly, Ingram played 29 snaps in Week 3, while Alvin Kamara was on the field for 17 plays and Peterson played just 14, according to Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com.
Mixon is worth keeping an eye on as well. New offensive coordinator Bill Lazor utilized him far more heavily in Week 3 than he had been used in the first two weeks. He has major value mobility.
Trade Value: 2
82. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
83. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears
84. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
85. Buck Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens
86. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
87. Eric Decker, WR, Tennessee Titans
88. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Giants
89. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints
90. Paul Perkins, RB, New York Giants
91. James White, RB, New England Patriots
92. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
93. Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills
94. Allen Hurns, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
95. J.J. Nelson, WR, Arizona Cardinals
96. Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
97. Thomas Rawls, RB, Seattle Seahawks
98. Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
99. Willie Snead, WR, New Orleans Saints
100. Coby Fleener, TE, New Orleans Saints
Most of these players hold pretty situation value, but Carson is intriguing. He's been Seattle's most impressive running back this season and is the sneaky pick to emerge from a crowded backfield with flex value in fantasy leagues.
Smallwood may see his role expand significantly as well, with Darren Sproles out for the season. He should be 1B on the Eagles depth chart at running back behind Blount.