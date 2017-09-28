    Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs eludes Melvin Ingram #54 of the Los Angeles Chargers to gain extra yardage during the NFL game at the StubHub Center on September 24, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett and Blake Bortles thrived while Joe Flacco threw for just 28 yards. The Chicago Bears and New York Jets pulled off upsets. Running back Chris Thompson exploded for 150 receiving yards.

    Week 3 in the NFL had some unexpected results.

    As always, the fantasy trade chart is here to help you decipher whether those types of results should lead to a value change for certain players or whether you should stay your course.

    Remember, any player not listed has a value of one. And may the fantasy points be with you. 

           

    Trade Value: 11

    1. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    3. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    Yes, it's only been three weeks, but it's time to put Hunt in the absolute elite tier in fantasy football. Let's break down why.

    Consider this: Hunt currently has 538 yards on 56 total touches. Even without scoring a single touchdown this season, Hunt would be fourth among running backs in fantasy points on yardage alone in standard-scoring leagues. And yardage accumulation is always a steadier source of fantasy production.

    But there's more.

    Hunt is averaging a whopping 9.6 yards per touch. Compare that to David Johnson's epic 2016 season, when he averaged 5.6 yards per touch (293 carries for 1,239 yards, 80 receptions for 879 yards). Johnson also scored 20 touchdowns, or 1.25 scores per game. Hunt currently has six touchdowns, which is two scores per game. 

    One last comparison. Johnson averaged 23.3 touches per game last season. Hunt is averaging 18.6 touches each game.

    In other words, if Hunt maintains anywhere near his current pace, he's going to post monstrous numbers. He may not have the overall workload of Johnson, but he's currently been far more efficient and productive with the touches he's received. 

    And in case you're concerned that Hunt may see his usage decline, well, fear not.

    "No, I think we're OK with how we're using him," Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters when asked if the team was concerned with his current workload, per Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star. "We're still getting Charcandrick (West) in there for reps, and if the other (Akeem) Hunt comes along here we'll have a third back that we're comfortable with. I think we're OK right now… I've used No. 10 (Tyreek Hill) in the backfield there where there's pass routes, and he had a carry yesterday. I think we're all right."

    A fantasy star has been born, folks.

             

    Trade Value: 10

    4. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    5. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    6. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    7. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants 

    This tier hasn't changed since the beginning of the season. No reason to bail on the four safest wideouts in fantasy football now, even if they've had slightly slow starts (outside of Brown, who is up to his usual tricks).

              

    Trade Value: 9

    SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Phot
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    8. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    9. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    10. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers 

    11. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

    12. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    13. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    14. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

    15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    16 Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins

    17. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

    Gurley was a huge disappointment in the 2016 season, but boy has he come on strong in 2017. And the major difference has been Sean McVay and the team's offense prioritizing him in the passing game.

    Last year, Gurley caught 43 passes for 327 yards. Hardly shabby production from a running back. But this year he's already nabbed 13 passes for 140 yards and two scores. Averaged out to an entire season, Gurley is on pace to catch 68 passes for 736 yards and 10 touchdowns.

    That production may be difficult to sustain, but it's clear that the Rams want to involve their running back more regularly in the passing attack. That, in turn, is great news for fantasy owners.

    It helps that the team's run blocking has seemingly improved. Gurley went from averaging a mediocre 3.2 yards per carry last season to 3.8 yards per run this year. To put that in perspective, if Gurley had averaged 3.8 yards per carry last year, he would have rushed for 1,056 yards, or 171 more yards than he managed.

    Plus, the Rams offense in general has shown dramatic improvement, with Jared Goff looking solid in his sophomore campaign and Sammy Watkins adding another playmaker to the fold. The team currently lead the NFL with 107 points after three weeks, which surely no one saw coming.

    Add it all up, and Gurley's resurgence sure feels legit.

           

    Trade Value: 8

    18. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    19. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    20. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

    21. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

    22. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

    23. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

    The whispers started up again last week. Oh boy, he's injured. Oh jeez, he's getting older. Oh no, Derrick Henry sure looked good in Week 2 and surely he'll get a major share of the carries. Oh for heaven's sakes, the Seattle Seahawks are a brutal matchup. Oh gosh, I better bench Murray.

    I know, because I listened to them, worried that Murray wouldn't be 100 percent healthy and stuck in a timeshare against a tough defense. And then he rushed 14 times for 115 yards and a score.

    Still cleaning the egg off my face.

    But here's the thing: Henry rushed 13 times for 54 yards. Many of the concerns about Murray finding himself in a timeshare are valid. Still, the lesson Week 3 taught us seems to be this: Until Murray's production consistently wavers, benching him or trading him is a mistake.

            

    Trade Value: 7

    24. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    25. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

    26. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

    27. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

    28. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

    29. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    30. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    31. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

    Week 1: 74 snaps.

    Week 2: 65 snaps.

    Week 3: 65 snaps. 

    It's pretty safe to say that Montgomery has earned feature back status in Green Bay, with those snap stats coming courtesy of Zach Kruse at Packers Wire.

    Montgomery's turned that status into 59 touches for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He is firmly among the top 15 running backs in fantasy football and should be valued as such.

              

    Trade Value: 6

    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    32. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

    33. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    34. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    35. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    36. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings 

    37. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

    38. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

    39. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    40. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

    In standard-scoring leagues, Diggs is currently the top receiver in fantasy football. He's caught 17 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns, a fantastic start to the 2016 season. And if you go back to the final two games of the 2016 season, Diggs now has 33 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns.

    If Diggs keeps this up, he'll only climb on this list.

    Hilton has room to grow as well, finally posting huge numbers in Week 3. If Andrew Luck indeed returns by Week 6, patient Hilton owners will be rewarded. And if you can buy low, now's probably your last chance.

              

    Trade Value: 5

    41. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

    42. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

    43. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins 

    44. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    45. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

    46. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    47. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

    48. Mike Gillislee, RB, New England Patriots

    49. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

    50. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers

    51. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    52. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

    53. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

    54. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans

    55. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    Thompson has been a force of nature in Washington, but it's hard to imagine him continuing to score 1.3 touchdowns per game or averaging 17.7 yards per catch. The other hangup for Thompson is going to be the fact that he simply isn't going to see feature-back amounts of touches.

    "He's going to keep pushing me for them, but he's not going to get them," head coach Jay Gruden told John Keim of ESPN.com.

    Why not?

    Keim explained: "He's 190 pounds and the Redskins don't want to wear him out running between the tackles against eight-man boxes. Just like, in the past, they didn't want to turn 175-pound [DeSean] Jackson into someone who would go over the middle on pass routes in order to get him more touches."

    So Thompson's upside is pretty limited. He's a scatback for Washington, a dangerous weapon in space but one the team doesn't want to overuse. He's a far better sell-high candidate than buy-low target at this point.

            

    Trade Value: 4

    56. Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    57. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington

    58. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    59. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    60. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    61. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

    62. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    63. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

    64. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

    65. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

    66. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

    67. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Remember that revitalized Rams offense we were talking about earlier? Watkins just caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3. It was his first big performance of the season, so it's important to keep expectations realistic, but if the Rams unleash Watkins, he could see a major jump in value moving forward.

    Keep an eye on Blount. He ran well for the Eagles in Week 3 against the New York Giants, and if the Eagles are set to let him loose, he has legitimate RB2 upside.

             

    Trade Value: 3

    CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 24: Mark Ingram #22 of the New Orleans Saints hurdles Daryl Worley #26 of the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Im
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    68. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    69. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

    70. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

    71. Terrance West, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    72. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

    73. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    74. Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers

    75. Robert Kelley, RB, Washington

    76. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    77. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns

    78. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

    79. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    80. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    81. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers

    In the "Who will emerge from the New Orleans backfield?" debate, it appears Ingram is the winner, with 39 touches for 233 yards this season. Adrian Peterson, on the other hand, has just 25 touches for 81 yards. 

    More importantly, Ingram played 29 snaps in Week 3, while Alvin Kamara was on the field for 17 plays and Peterson played just 14, according to Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com.

    Mixon is worth keeping an eye on as well. New offensive coordinator Bill Lazor utilized him far more heavily in Week 3 than he had been used in the first two weeks. He has major value mobility. 

              

    Trade Value: 2

    82. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys

    83. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

    84. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks 

    85. Buck Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    86. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    87. Eric Decker, WR, Tennessee Titans

    88. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Giants

    89. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints

    90. Paul Perkins, RB, New York Giants

    91. James White, RB, New England Patriots

    92. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    93. Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills

    94. Allen Hurns, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    95. J.J. Nelson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    96. Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars 

    97. Thomas Rawls, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    98. Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    99. Willie Snead, WR, New Orleans Saints

    100. Coby Fleener, TE, New Orleans Saints

    Most of these players hold pretty situation value, but Carson is intriguing. He's been Seattle's most impressive running back this season and is the sneaky pick to emerge from a crowded backfield with flex value in fantasy leagues. 

    Smallwood may see his role expand significantly as well, with Darren Sproles out for the season. He should be 1B on the Eagles depth chart at running back behind Blount.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Trump: NFL Must Change or Business Will 'Go to Hell'

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Picks for Every Week 2 NFL Game

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Odell's Only Regret Is That He Got a Penalty

      New York Post
      via New York Post
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 4 MVP and Award Rankings

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report