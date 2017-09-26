Giants Co-Owner John Mara 'Very Unhappy' with Odell Beckham Jr's Dog Celebration

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants co-owner John Mara was not pleased that Odell Beckham Jr. chose to celebrate one of his two touchdown passes against the Philadelphia Eagles by mimicking a dog peeing on the field, getting down on all fours before lifting his right leg in the air.

In an email to Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post, Mara wrote, "I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell's behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally."

Beckham was penalized 15 yards for the display.

On Monday, head coach Ben McAdoo chose against directly addressing Beckham's gesture during a conference call with reporters.

"We should be talking about the way he played, he made some great plays in the ballgame, some tremendous plays, some game-changing plays," he said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "I'd rather be talking about that than a celebration penalty. I mean, it's real simple. I don't want to kick off from the 20-yard line, it doesn't help our team. It makes it tough on the players who are covering kicks."

As for Beckham, he wasn't apologetic after the game.

"When I get in the end zone, I'm going to do what I do."

He also said on Twitter after the game that his gesture was in response to President Donald Trump's statements calling any NFL player who knelt during the national anthem a "son of a bitch."

Beckham also raised his fist in the end zone after his other touchdown reception.