PSG Transfer News: Latest on Edinson Cavani, Top Rumours

SYLVAIN THOMAS/Getty Images

Everton are reportedly ready to test Paris Saint-Germain's resolve to keep striker Edinson Cavani amid rumours of the Uruguay international's spat with fellow attacker Neymar.

The Toffees have sounded out the Ligue 1 giants ahead of a possible bid in the January transfer window, according to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb (h/t James Dickenson of the Daily Express).

Dickenson noted how Cavani has been at odds with Neymar, who joined Les Parisiens in a world-record transfer this summer. The squabble is borne from Cavani refusing to let Neymar take a penalty during the recent 2-0 win over Lyon, a spot-kick Cavani missed, according to Dickenson.

Since then, there has been heavy speculation Cavani will move on. Metro's Simon Rice listed some possible destinations for the prolific 30-year-old, including Everton's Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Meanwhile, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda told El Chiringuito (h/t another report from Dickenson) how Cavani had even been offered to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

However, PSG manager Unai Emery has sought to play down the penalty saga. Instead, Emery has assured reporters both Cavani and Neymar know what to expect moving forward, per Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror: "Edinson (Cavani) and Neymar are ready. There will be plenty of penalties and both will benefit from that. I have spoken with both of them. I have told them how things will work from here."

Emery is right to try to put a quick end to this brewing spat. He'll know the value Cavani still has in his squad. After all, few strikers in Europe are as prolific as the clever-moving Uruguayan.

Cavani scored 35 goals in Ligue 1 last season, per WhoScored.com. The same source also reveals how the ex-Napoli frontman is off to a terrific start this season, having scored 11 times across all competitions.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

PSG's star-studded forward line, featuring not only Neymar, but also 18-year-old prodigy Kylian Mbappe, is working so well because of Cavani, not in spite of him.

Not only does the veteran offer the strength with his back to goal and aerial power neither Neymar nor Mbappe can match. His runs off the ball are also varied and intelligent, consistently creating spaces for the pace of Mbappe and Neymar to exploit.

PSG boast enviable attacking depth but don't have a natural centre-forward ready to take Cavani's place. Julian Draxler is versatile, but still more effective from the flanks, while Lucas Moura is a natural winger. Then there's Javier Pastore, who is better-suited playing behind a striker.

Cavani still has value for PSG. He's prolific enough to justify Emery repairing the apparent rift with Neymar and ensuring all of his star strikers feel appreciated and stay on form.