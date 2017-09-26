WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 26

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown remains the upside down world.

The main event scene is junk. The creative team continues to trot out the same, bland stuff for the Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura rivalry.

As we saw on Tuesday night, it's the midcard scene, the tag team division and the Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon feud where the blue brand is thriving.

Rusev and Sami Zayn each had stirring promos. The Hype Bros continued to crumble. And The New Day welcomed The Usos to the Hell in a Cell in a most welcome move.

And KO's villainy remains the heart of the show. Owens' battle with the brand's commissioner is miles more engaging and electric than what's happening with the WWE Championship.

Read on for a full breakdown of those rivalries and the rest of what unfolded on the latest edition of SmackDown.