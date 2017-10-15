WWE 2K18: Features That Will Make or Break Upcoming Game

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Each year WWE has partnered with 2K Sports, there have been noticeable and sizable improvements in their video game releases, and that once again looks to be the case when it comes to WWE 2K18.

While most of the features that made WWE 2K17 a success remain in place, there are some significant additions that could make WWE 2K18 one of the deepest and most enjoyable games to ever be released under the WWE umbrella.

With WWE 2K18 set for worldwide release on Tuesday, here is a rundown of some of the biggest features that will make or break the game.

MyCareer

MyCareer mode has been a staple in WWE 2K games for the past several years, and all signs point toward it being the main feature that will have gamers continuing to play WWE 2K18 over the long haul.

In MyCareer, players are able to create a wrestler and essentially build them from the ground up. There is a great deal of customization available, and different paths that can be taken. The goal is to become one of the greatest Superstars of all time and enjoy a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

WWE 2K18 MyCareer designer Ramelle Ballesca recently released a blog post detailing some of the biggest changes to the game mode compared to previous years.

Perhaps the main difference is the fact gamers can take their characters in one of two directions. They can either be a company Superstar who carries out whatever the general managers tell them for their own personal gain or they can be a fan favorite who looks to please the WWE Universe by putting on great matches and cutting strong promos.

This year's MyCareer also brings back a feature that was present in past storyline modes in the form of a free-roaming backstage atmosphere.

That means your character can interact with Superstars and objects in the backstage area, which in turn can have an impact on the way your MyCareer mode plays out.

WWE 2K18 appears to give gamers a lot more freedom in many areas, and that is at its most obvious in MyCareer.

Backstage Brawls

WWE 2K17 addressed something gamers had long been calling for by allowing matches to spill into the backstage area and even into the crowd.

That has evolved in WWE 2K18, as there are even more environments available to explore, thus enhancing the gameplay experience significantly.

As seen in the following video, there are brand-new options that add even more depth to a gameplay feature that has quickly become a favorite among fans:

Some of the new aspects include fighting in catering areas, climbing scaffolding and performing moves on top of a limousine.

While those features won't come into play during every match, they should go a long way toward keeping gamers coming back for more.

Players who enjoy building feuds, matches and cards in Universe Mode figure to get plenty of use out of the new backstage environments.

Heated rivalries that can't be contained in the ring will be able to spill elsewhere in the arena with more options than ever in that regard, which should ensure that almost every bout is unique.

Carry System

In terms of gameplay, the WWE 2K18 engine is similar to that of WWE 2K17, but there is a major addition that can add layers to any given match.

As explained in the following video, WWE 2K18 has implemented a "carry system" that allows Superstars to pick up their opponents and take them wherever they please:

In past games, it has been difficult to hit a move on an opponent and drop them precisely where you want to in order to maximize damage.

That is no longer an issue, as the carry system makes it easier to line up an object—such as a table, ladder or chair—before dropping the opponent on to said items in devastating fashion.

The addition is especially important for tables matches, since what was once a difficult and somewhat boring match type in the WWE 2K series is now far more fluid and enjoyable.

Realism is an important part of any video game, and the carry system undoubtedly makes matches feel far more realistic and true to sports entertainment.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW):

