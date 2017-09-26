Aaron Judge Breaks Mark McGwire's Rookie Home Run Record

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge had a phenomenal day at the plate on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored against the Kansas City Royals.

Judge's output Tuesday marked his second straight contest notching two home runs, and he's now knocked seven over the fence in the last seven games. His last two on Tuesday were also the 49th and 50th of the season, pushing him past Mark McGwire for the most rookie home runs in MLB history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Although strikeouts remain a consistent part of Judge's game, his ability to consistently reach base when making contact has kept his batting average at a respectable .283 mark for his rookie campaign. However, he does lead the league in strikeouts, owning 12 more than any other player in the majors.

The 25-year-old's strikeouts are the only negative part of his offensive game. In addition to his 50 homers, Judge has collected 108 RBI and has stolen eight bases. He's also walked an astonishing 120 times, second in the league only to the Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto. The combination of his eye at the plate and pitchers avoiding the towering slugger has led to a .418 on-base percentage through 150 games played.

Assuming he doesn't sit, Judge has six more opportunities to add to his rookie total. His first arrives Tuesday evening in the opener of a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Blake Snell.