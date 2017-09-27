7 Keys to Victory in Philadelphia Eagles' Week 4 Matchup

0 of 7

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles aim to ride a wave of momentum over to the west coast for their third road affair of this early season, traveling to face the newly relocated Los Angeles Chargers in a Sunday matinee.

Carson Wentz and crew come into the game in a three-way tie atop the NFC East at 2-1, after a last-second win against the New York Giants that sent fans on a roller coaster of emotions. They underwent a catastrophic collapse before rallying and eventually winning on a 61-yard field goal by rookie kicker Jake Elliott, which broke a franchise record.

While the Eagles are riding high, they hope to kick the Chargers while they're down. L.A. is a lowly 0-3, after getting toppled 24-10 by the Chiefs at home last weekend following two close defeats to start 2017.

It's the second-straight week that the Eagles will face a winless team, but the Eagles come into the matchup with plenty of adversity after being riddled by injuries.

Facing a desperate Chargers team that is in a must-win situation to dig itself out of an early hole in the AFC West, the Eagles will need to be firing on both sides of the ball.

Let's take a close look into the matchup and assess what Philly needs to do to move to 3-1.