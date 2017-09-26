Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Kostas Manolas

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly offer Alexis Sanchez a signing-on fee worth £9 million in the January transfer window in the hopes of beating Manchester City to the free-transfer capture of the Arsenal forward.

Sanchez, whose contract with the Gunners expires next summer, can negotiate with foreign clubs from January, something PSG are keen to take advantage of. Les Parisiens are ready to offer the gifted attacker an eye-watering signing bonus to secure a deal ahead of schedule this winter, per Chilean source El Mercurio (h/t Tom Sheen of The Sun).

Significantly, Sheen revealed "it is not clear in this report whether PSG would have to pay more in the summer." He also noted how PSG took the first steps toward a move for Sanchez as early as this summer's transfer window:

"Sanchez met with PSG representatives in the summer where he demanded a staggering £400,000-a-week salary.

"Despite their massive wealth, the French club baulked at the price, admitting they could not afford it.