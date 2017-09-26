    Indian Premier Futsal League 2017: Tuesday Results and Latest Group Standings

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2017

    Alessandro Rosa Viera (2R), also known as Falcao, from the Chennai 5's plays against the Mumbai 5's during their Premier Futsal Football League match in Chennai on July 15, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR (Photo credit should read ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images)
    ARUN SANKAR/Getty Images

    It was goals galore in the 2017 Indian Premier Futsal League qualifiers in Dubai on Tuesday, as Mumbai Warriors beat Chennai Singhams 10-7 before Bengaluru Royals drew with Kerala Cobras in a 6-6 thriller.

    Ryan Giggs and Hernan Crespo were on target for the Warriors and Singhams, respectively, while Michel Salgado's goal wasn't enough to help the Cobras outscore the Royals.

    The day began with Giggs and the Warriors getting one over on Crespo and Chennai. Crespo scored but couldn't sufficiently inspire the Singhams to overcome last year's champions.

    Instead, Giggs found the net, as did Tairong Petchtiam and Kurniawan Yulianto. Crespo scored in the third period, in between a brace from Lucas Francini for Mumbai.

    Goals from Angel Claudino, Maico Monteiro and Hamad added some respectability to the overall scoreline but provided scant consolation for Chennai.

    By contrast, the Warriors went through the gears as this match progressed and looked a good bet to contest the semi-final stage and take a step closer to defending their crown.

    Bengaluru pivot Jonathan Silva helped himself to four goals as the Royals staged a comeback from two goals down. It was left to Paul Scholes to pull the strings as the Royals wrestled back control from Salgado and Co.

    Petterson Medeiros also proved a threat for the Royals, netting twice as part of a thrilling finish. The Cobras couldn't answer, despite goals from Salgado and Raphael Mathias.

    Ton Phi restored the Cobras' lead before three more goals saw the match end tied. The prolific double act of Silva and Medeiros both scored late on confirm the stalemate and spoil the night for Mathias, who scored four times for Kerala.

    Mumbai will now meet Kerala, while Chennai face Bengaluru on Wednesday. Those fixtures will bring the round-robin playoff format to a close and determine which two teams join the Delhi Dragons and Telugu Tigers in the semi-finals.

