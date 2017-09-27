Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football Starters

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The flex position offers fantasy football players versatility at the cost of aggravating decisions.

Nothing garners as much weekly consternation as filling the flex spot. Few managers are fortunate enough to lock in a trustworthy choice, but a competitive team should have several intriguing running backs and wide receivers.

Many owners must decide whether to demote a top draft pick, and everyone must manage risk between red-zone contributors and steadier options less likely to swing a matchup.

Nobody wants to be the person who sat Chris Thompson for Kerwynn Williams. Although a flex misstep is a rite of passage for any fantasy squad, let's try to avoid such blunders by highlighting fringe options to start and sit in Week 4's slate.

RBs to Start: Chris Thompson, WAS (at KC); Javorius Allen, BAL (vs. PIT); Jacquizz Rodgers, TB (vs. NYG)

RBs to Sit: Marshawn Lynch, OAK (at DEN); LeGarrette Blount, PHI (at LAC); Jamaal Charles, DEN (at OAK)

WRs to Start: Rishard Matthews, TEN (at HOU); Willie Snead, NO (at MIA); Allen Hurns, JAC (at NYJ), Devin Funchess, CAR (at NE)

WRs to Sit: Terrelle Pryor, WAS (at KC); Jeremy Maclin, BAL (vs. PIT); Eric Decker, TEN (at HOU); Brandon Marshall, NYG (at TB)

Sit: LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (at LAC)

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

LeGarrette Blount had his best game of the season against the New York Giants in Week 3, but only desperate investors collected his 67 rushing yards and touchdown.

In Week 2's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the 30-year-old back tallied zero yards on zero carries and one reception. He played six snaps. A fantasy manager was more likely to drop than start him heading into Week 3's slate.

After throwing 46 times in a losing effort, the Eagles capsized their play distribution to give both Blount and Wendell Smallwood a dozen handoffs. Rookie Corey Clement also emerged later in the 27-24 victory to produce 22 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Even in a bounce-back outing, Blount logged 22 of 76 snaps, while Smallwood saw the field on 43 plays. Per NJ.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson discussed his desire to keep all of his running backs involved.

"There's a role for everybody," Pederson said. "Wendell ran the ball extremely hard. Corey had a great touchdown run there late in the game. It was just kind of the hot hand, and I felt like the bigger back against this front was also a little bit of a change of pace for them, and then bringing in Wendell and Corey later in the game."

Blount played a diminished second-half role despite Darren Sproles tearing his ACL and breaking his arm early in the game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Yet he could still flourish in a backfield ensemble against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have relinquished 4.7 yards per carry and 146.7 rushing yards per game.

Anyone who starts Blount is hoping for a touchdown. It's not a terrible gambit, as the 250-pound bruiser has scored twice in three game and received four of Philadelphia's five carries inside the 10. But even in an intriguing matchup, he's too risky after bottoming his floor to zero this month.

Start: Rishard Matthews, WR, Tennessee Titans (at HOU)

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

No Tennessee Titans wide receiver had delivered a standout fantasy performance until Rishard Matthews sliced up the Seattle Seahawks for six catches, 87 yards and a score last Sunday. Following the strong performance, he's quietly on track to have another big season.

Marcus Mariota spread the ball evenly over the first two games, but the quarterback has now targeted Matthews a team-high 24 times on 100 throws after throwing him 10 passes in Week 3. The 27-year-old wideout has secured three catches of 20 yards or more with an 11.1-yard average depth of target, per Pro Football Focus.

Rotoworld's Evan Silva noted his underappreciated and consistent contributions:

Matthews will have fond memories of his Week 4 opponent, the Houston Texans. He concluded 2016 by torching them for 114 yards and a touchdown without Mariota. After securing a 50-yard grab from Mariota in their earlier meeting, he and Matt Cassell connected for a 60-yard strike in Week 17.

As a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2015, he scored a 53-yard touchdown against the Texans.

If lined up against Kareem Jackson, Matthews will have more opportunities to burn them downfield. He's a big-play threat with a reasonably high floor, so roll with him in the flex or third receiver slot in all formats.

Sit: Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington (at KC)

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington's passing offense broke out on Sunday night, when Kirk Cousins went 25-of-30 for 365 yards and three touchdowns. He finished with the best single-game quarterback rating (150.7) for any passer this season.

Last week, Terrelle Pryor correctly predicted to ESPN.com's John Keim that Washington's passing game would "start picking up." Except he did not partake in the fun, catching two passes for 19 yards.

In three games with his new club, the former quarterback has 10 receptions for 116 yards and no touchdowns. If he can't contribute during a nearly perfect aerial display, when will he?

Week 4's bout against the Kansas City Chiefs hardly represents a breakout opportunity. Empowered by star cornerback Marcus Peters, they have yielded an NFL-best 50.0 completion percentage and the third-lowest passer rating (64.1) despite opening 2017 against the New England Patriots, Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

As noted by ESPN's Mike Clay, Pryor will be in store for a long day if covered by Peters:

Although Pryor has tied running back Chris Thompson for a team-high 19 targets, tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis have combined for 21. After collecting his first catch of 2017 with a contested 52-yard touchdown, Josh Doctson could also earn more snaps.

Cousins has enough options to flourish without prioritizing the former Cleveland Browns receiver. Those who misused an early pick on Pryor now may have no choice but to bench him until he justifies a second chance.

Note: All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.