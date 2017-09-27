NFL1000: The Most Underrated Stars in the NFL

0 of 8

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

There are many ways to discuss which players are the NFL's most underrated at any given time. There are late-round and undrafted rookies who show up every season to beat their projections. There are veterans stuck on bad teams and in bad schemes who perform well regardless.

But the most overlooked players are the ones who have become stars for their teams while flying under the radar, and their achievements aren't often brought up in common conversation. Perhaps they're mired in a depth chart situation but should be playing more. Perhaps they are lone standouts in bad units. Maybe they play an unglamorous position, and the only people who notice them are the ones who analyze game tape. Or they ply their trades on teams that are borderline unwatchable.

Here at NFL1000, it's our job to highlight these players as their value increases so you can have a better sense of the guys who are picking up their games on teams you may not follow or doing so at positions you may not specifically watch. Based on the first three weeks of the 2017 season, and past performance, here are eight stars you should know if you don't already.