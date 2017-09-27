7 Keys to Victory in Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 Matchup

0 of 7

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After a hard-fought win on the road in Arizona, the Dallas Cowboys will return home to take on the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

With what is likely the toughest part of their schedule still to come and Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers looming in Week 5, the Cowboys would love to jump out to a 3-1 record in the first month of the season.

However, standing in their way will be the highest-scoring offense in the league.

Led by second-year quarterback Jared Goff, this revamped Rams offense looks to play an uptempo style of football that has been the Achilles heel of Dallas under defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

And with former Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips manning the L.A. defense, this should be a fun one in Arlington, Texas.

If the Cowboys want to win this game and start the season hot with a 3-1 record, these are the seven keys to victory in Week 4.