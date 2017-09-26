FBI Arrests 4 NCAA Basketball Coaches Connected to Fraud and Corruption

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday that fraud and corruption charges have been brought against 10 people related to college basketball, including four coaches.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans, Auburn's Chuck Person, Arizona's Emanuel Richardson and USC's Tony Bland are the assistant coaches who have been charged.

The U.S. Department of Justice also announced that those charged include "managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company."

James Gatto, the director of global sports marketing at Adidas, was also charged Tuesday, per ESPN.

Adidas later released a statement, via Darren Rovell of ESPN, saying the company was "unaware of any misconduct and will fully cooperate with the authorities to understand more."

"The investigation has revealed several instances in which coaches have exercised that influence by steering players and their families to retain particular advisers, not because of the merits of those advisers, but because the coaches were being bribed by the advisers to do so," the criminal complaints stated, per ESPN.

The announcement of the charges also appears to reference the University of Louisville, describing "payments of $100,000 from a company to the family of an unnamed player to secure his commitment to the school, which is described as a public research university with enrollment of 22,640 located in Kentucky."

Thomas Novelly of the Courier-Journal noted that the description matches Louisville's enrollment figures.

The Courier-Journal later noted that the player, noted as "Player 10," was said to have committed to the school "on or about June 3, 2017." The report noted the only prospect that fits that description is five-star recruit Brian Bowen.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Bowen’s mother Carrie Malecke, told the Courier-Journal. “I don’t know anything about that. I’m not aware of anything like that. Not me. I had no idea.”

"We have no idea about any of this stuff," Louisville spokesman Kenny Klein told Novelly. "This is the first I've heard of it. Nobody in basketball is aware of any of this."

More specifics will be announced Tuesday at noon ET during a press conference held at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York in New York City.

Evans was named Oklahoma State's associate head coach in March after spending 2016-17 as the Cowboys' assistant coach and recruiting coordinator and the previous four seasons as an assistant at South Carolina.

"We were surprised to learn this morning of potential actions against one of our assistant basketball coaches by federal officials," Oklahoma State said in a statement, via Mark Cooper of OSUSportsExtra.com. "We are reviewing and investigating the allegations. We are cooperating fully with officials. Let it be clear we take very seriously the high standards of conduct expected in our athletic department. We will not tolerate any deviation from those standards."

The 53-year-old Person is a 14-year NBA veteran who has been an assistant at Auburn under head coach Bruce Pearl since 2014 and is currently the Tigers' associate head coach.

Richardson is a longtime college basketball assistant who served under Sean Miller at Xavier from 2007 through 2009 before following him to Arizona.

Bland played collegiately at Syracuse and San Diego State. He was an assistant coach for two seasons at San Diego State and has been USC's associate head coach since 2014-15.

"We were shocked to learn this morning through news reports about the FBI investigation and arrest related to NCAA basketball programs, including the arrest of USC assistant coach Tony Bland," USC athletic director Lynn Swann said in a statement. "USC Athletics maintains the highest standards in athletic compliance across all of our programs and does not tolerate misconduct in anyway. We will cooperate fully with the investigation and will assist authorities as needed, and if these allegations are true, will take the needed actions."