Chelsea Transfer News: Arsenal, Manchester United Rumored to Want Charly Musonda

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly offer Charly Musonda a new contract amid interest in the young forward from Arsenal and Manchester United.

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, the 20-year-old is in talks about an extension to his current deal, which runs until 2019.

"The attacking midfielder is highly rated by a number of Europe's leading scouts and has been targeted by Arsenal, Manchester United and Celtic over the past 18 months," Johnson noted. "Chelsea held some initial discussions with him at the end of last season, but it was agreed on both sides to postpone serious negotiations until a later date."

As reported, Musonda has been on the Blues’ books for five years, though he only recently made his first senior start for the club. Per Squawka Football, it was one to remember for the youngster, as he netted in the League Cup win over Nottingham Forest:

Indeed, Johnson reported that manager Antonio Conte trusts Musonda to be a regular in the first-team squad. "Conte has told Musonda that he needs to put more muscle on to fulfil his potential, a message that the player has taken on board," the piece continued.

While it’s taken Musonda a while to grab that first start, he’s been impressing plenty for a long time with some of his displays at various levels of football.

In the 2015-16 season, Musonda joined Real Betis on loan from January, and the following season he stayed at the Spanish club until January, with Chelsea bringing him back midway through his year-long loan.

The challenge for Musonda now is finding a way of getting into the first team on a regular basis at Chelsea. It’s a transition plenty of young players have struggled with at Stamford Bridge down the years, but Bleacher Report’s Alex McGovern recently commented on how pleased he was to see prospects getting a chance:

As noted by journalist Dan Levene, when Musonda scored against Forest on his first start, it was clear to see just how much it meant to him:

Though clubs like United and Arsenal are huge names in their own right, having worked so hard to get an opportunity at Chelsea, it’s unlikely the Belgian will go anywhere having got a chance.

Musonda is one of those footballers supporters are desperate to see thrive, too. When he’s on the ball, he can do so many different things to hurt opponents, whether that be in his passing ability, sheer speed or array of tricks. If he’s on the field, a football match is typically fun to watch.

With Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro all jostling for similar spots in the Chelsea team to Musonda, the youngster may have to bide his time a little longer before he becomes a regular. But he’ll be delighted to have shown what he can do already this season, and the Blues seemingly have faith he will progress into a key asset in years to come.