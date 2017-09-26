Shane McMahon Responds: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE SmackDown Sept. 26

Credit: WWE.com

Shane McMahon has another reason to be furious with Kevin Owens and take shots at The Prizefighter on WWE SmackDown.

In a supposed apology last Tuesday, Owens didn't exactly show remorse for mauling Shane-O-Mac's father. KO told McMahon that he had it coming. He told the SmackDown commissioner that he would outdo the violence he did to Mr. McMahon when they meet at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view Oct. 8.

In Glendale, Arizona, McMahon will get a chance to respond.

What the commissioner has to say to Owens will be among the biggest highlights of Tuesday's show. After all, even without a championship to fight over, this has become SmackDown's best feud.

Shinsuke Nakamura will do some responding of his own after Jinder Mahal went the racist route in his latest promo. Tye Dillinger has a big match ahead of him. The Hype Bros are headed for a crossroads.

News updates, the SmackDown preview on WWE.com and a breakdown of current blue brand storylines help foresee what's in store Tuesday night.

News, Rumors

The tag team division looks to be close to getting some needed depth back.

Primo Colon had been out with a knee injury for three months, but as Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online, the former tag team champ returned to action at an event in New Mexico over the weekend.

SmackDown's women may soon get some additional competition too. After recovering from neck surgery, Paige is poised to start kicking folks in the gut again. It's not clear when she'll be back, but the blue brand appears to be where she will end up.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats), WWE has a storyline in mind for Paige when she returns, and the company is tentatively planning on bringing her to SmackDown.

Maria Kanellis will step away from the spotlight for the best of reasons. Kanellis announced on Instagram that she and her husband are expecting a child.

About what's ahead for her in regards to WWE, she wrote, "I plan on coming back with my doctor's approval after the baby is born."

SmackDown Streaks

Charlotte Flair has momentum on her side as she closes in on the SmackDown Women's Championship.

After a long stretch of up-and-down booking, she's starting to win more consistently. The Queen won a No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way match last Tuesday, which marked her third straight SmackDown victory, per CageMatch.net.

Look for Flair to continue her roll en route to her title match against Natalya at Hell in a Cell.

Sami Zayn can't say the same thing. He is currently sitting quite low on the blue brand food chain.

The Underdog from the Underground is on a four-match losing streak on SmackDown, per CageMatch.net. Zayn wasn't in action the last two weeks and hasn't won a singles bout on SmackDown since May.

It's clear he's not a priority right now, so fans shouldn't expect WWE to showcase him much at all.

Marching Toward Hell in a Cell

The Hype Bros' failures have left the team frustrated. Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder are desperate for a win at this point.

Their latest chance to nab one will come against The Usos on Tuesday night.

Another defeat is sure to further damage The Hype Bros' relationship. It won't be surprising if the duo breaks up in the near future.

Rusev will enter SmackDown in a much better mood than Rawley and Ryder thanks to an upset win over Randy Orton last week. He bounced around the backstage area afterward, thrilled to be back in the win column.

Up next, a "Pride of Bulgaria" celebration is on the way for The Bulgarian Brute, per the WWE.com SmackDown preview.

What that will entail is unclear, but one can bet Orton will be looking to interrupt the festivities with an RKO.

Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin is also on the docket. The matchup follows The Perfect 10's ambush of Corbin last week.

Seeking revenge for past attacks, Dillinger took out The Lone Wolf's leg, leaving him hobbled and unable to compete in the U.S. title match he had lined up.

Nakamura would surely like to give Mahal some of the medicine Dillinger doled out to Corbin. The King of Strong Style was the subject of a controversial racially charged promo from the WWE champ last week.

Mahal zeroed in on Nakamura's nationality, making fun of his accent and claiming that he ate cats.

WWE shied away from showcasing the segment afterward. The clip didn't even make it to the company's YouTube page. That's potentially a sign we may see the tone of this feud shift.

For McMahon vs. Owens, there's a great chance things remain verbal.

With just two weeks left until Hell in a Cell, WWE can build anticipation for their collision by keeping them apart. We've already seen McMahon pummel KO and Owens leave Shane's father bloodied.

The next stages promise to see the rivals seething until they can climb inside Hell in a Cell and start tearing into each other.