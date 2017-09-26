    Carson Palmer Becomes 4th QB to Reach 100 TD Passes with 2 Different Teams

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportSeptember 26, 2017

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) throws against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Fact: With two touchdown passes against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Carson Palmer reached 100 touchdown passes with the Arizona Cardinals, becoming just the fourth QB in NFL history to reach that mark with two different teams.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: Mark Dalton

