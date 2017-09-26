Carson Palmer Becomes 4th QB to Reach 100 TD Passes with 2 Different Teams

Carson Palmer Becomes 4th QB to Reach 100 TD Passes with 2 Different TeamsSeptember 26, 2017
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Fact: With two touchdown passes against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Carson Palmer reached 100 touchdown passes with the Arizona Cardinals, becoming just the fourth QB in NFL history to reach that mark with two different teams.
Source: Mark Dalton